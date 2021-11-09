ViewSonic Supports Chi Po-lin Foundation's "Reflection Of Rivers" To Create Interactive Exhibition Experiences

BREA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announces its partnership with the Chi Po-lin Foundation, a foundation established to honor and continue the legacy of the late Chi Po-lin, to support a yearly exhibition, " Reflection of Rivers ". ViewSonic interactive displays are used to present thought-provoking aerial photos of Taiwan rivers at the immersive exhibit. With the hopes of raising awareness of our shared responsibility to conserve by demonstrating the effect that urbanization has had on the beauty of our natural rivers.

Chi Po-lin was a world-renowned Taiwanese documentary director, aerial photographer, and environmental protection advocate who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2017. He took over 600,000 aerial photographs, which preserved beautiful views of Taiwan's landscape and environment. His documentary, " Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above" was the highest-grossing documentary to prompt environmental protection issues.

"To honor Chi Po-lin's devotion to documenting the beauty of Taiwan, the Chi Po-lin Foundation has been and will continue to present exhibitions dedicated to the five aspects of Taiwan Mr. Chi cared about most: mountains, rivers, seas, cities, and people," said Wan, Kuan-Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Chi Po-lin Foundation. "In the exhibition, visitors can have a 10,000-feet-altitude view on how Taiwan's rivers sustain various industrial ecosystems. We invite everyone to witness the beauty and environmental challenges of Taiwan's rivers and think of ways we can coexist with nature to create a sustainable future."

"ViewSonic has always been committed to helping the environment and society as well as advancing art through technology. By working with the Chi Po-lin Foundation, we pay tribute to Mr. Chi's spirit and achievements," said James Chu, Chairman and CEO of ViewSonic. "We hope that by giving visitors an interactive experience, they will gain a deeper appreciation of the importance of environmental protection and develop a greater love and care for our world."

In the "Our Reflection in Rivers" area, ViewSonic's ViewBoard 6570 interactive displays and TD2455 touch monitors display engaging images taken by the late Chi Po-lin. With a single swipe of the palette-like color cards on the TD2455, images of rivers, lakes, and dams will animate on ViewBoard 6570. This emphasizes the colors of rivers affected by man-made pollution and the eutrophication and water scarcity problems caused by these issues. Demonstrating the devastation of the natural environment gives visitors a deeper appreciation of the need to protect Taiwan's rivers.

For more information on the Chi Po-lin Foundation, please visit YouTube

The Reflection of Rivers Exhibition Location: Chi Po-lin Museum (New Taipei City, Tamsui District, Zhongzheng Rd., No. 316-1 Exhibition Period: October 9, 2021, until Autumn 2022

About Chi Po -lin Foundation

To continue Chi Po-lin's will and legacy to "speak for the land, voice for the environment," we established the Chi Po-lin Foundation in February 2018, with the objective to fulfill four missions - "sustainability, cultivation, inheritance and devotion" - to carry forward the ideal and spirit of "Seeing Taiwan, Safeguarding Our Home." With a digital collection as the core mission, the foundation has systematically organized and vitalized Chi's images. Furthermore, Chi's aerial photography is filtered through the vision of teachers to develop diverse lesson plans to foster greater depth in Taiwan's environmental education. It is also hoped that these efforts can help inspire the next Chi Po-lin so Taiwan may continue its legacy of visually documenting the environment. And as the world continues to witness Taiwan's beauty and sorrow, these powerful images and films may educate and inspire future generations.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com

