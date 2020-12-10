ViewSonic Provides QHD Support For Next-Gen Consoles

BREA, California, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced visual display solutions to support console gamers. With the recent launch of the PS5 console, and its lack of 1440p resolution output support, an urgent need arose among gamers. According to Sony, users will not be able to output a native 1440p signal, putting initial launch focus on 4K TV gamers. For hybrid (PC/console) gamers with QHD monitors, this results in downscaling to 1080p without a viable solution to experience high-resolution gameplay that is compatible with their current hardware.

In order to give past and present gamers the best experience possible, ViewSonic has optimized several QHD gaming monitors to effortlessly support 4K signals, while auto-downscaling to QHD resolution. This provides gamers with the best experience, without needing to activate troublesome modes, or complicated software.

ViewSonic Gaming Monitor Support List

Elite XG270QC

Elite XG270Q

VX2768-2KPC-mhd

VX3268-2KPC-mhd

VX2705-2KP-mhd/VX2768-2KP-mhd

XG2705- 2K

ViewSonic is committed to providing continuous support for gamers worldwide, being on the forefront of fast-evolving gaming technology.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

