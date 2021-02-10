ViewAQC™ Is Used By 6 Of 12 ENR 2020 Top 500 Design Firms

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 26 Degrees Software (26DS) is proud to announce that ViewAQC is being used by 6 of the 12 ENR 2020 Top 500 Design Firms. Those top six ENR firms are: Jacobs, AECOM, HDR, Gensler, Black & Veatch, and Parsons. As a Revit application providing management of "live" view references across multi-model Revit projects, ViewAQC usage has grown 20% in the past 6 months for 26DS existing and new clients.

Click here to read more about ViewAQC's 45-day ROI - Return on Investment.

ViewAQC has client confirmations that it pays for itself in the first 45 days of use, per user, and provides a coordinated document set of live "linked" view references across multi-model Revit projects without the manual coordination effort. The purchase of ViewAQC also includes training, project setup, technical support and the conversion of one set of office graphic-standard references into ViewAQC references.

ViewAQC works in Revit 2019, 2020 & 2021 using any office network environment and with any Autodesk cloud environment such as BIM360 (formerly Collaboration for Revit, or C4R), and Revit Server. ViewAQC offers this unique functionality, critical to coordinating a large project's document set by enabling multi-trade project teams to cross-reference views between multiple models. To read some of the many benefits of using ViewAQC, click here:

Editor's notes:

26 Degrees Software LLC ( www.26degreessoftware.com ) provides comprehensive, project-centric and experience-based BIM software & application services to the global architecture, engineering, construction and operation (AEC&O) market. ViewAQC™ is a QAQC application designed for referencing and coordinating views across multiple models of a Revit® project. It manages and references views from any model into any other model. ViewAQC is compatible with Revit® 2019, 2020 & 2021, and supports BIM360 (formerly C4R) and Revit Server. ViewAQC can be used with any 2D, 2.5D, 3D view types & drafting / detailing views. ViewAQC™ also increases efficiency for projects of all sizes as they approach construction documentation, allowing a set of best practice details to be quickly and easily incorporated and managed. Please call today for a live (videoconference) demonstration at your convenience. For more information from 26 Degrees Software contact Cyril Verley by phone: +1 617-719-7474 or by email: 291206@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewaqc-is-used-by-6-of-12-enr-2020-top-500-design-firms-301225922.html

SOURCE 26 Degrees Software LLC