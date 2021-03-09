View The VIBE Names Toronto's Most Inspiring Women In Inaugural Annual POWER 60 List

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 POWER 60: Most Inspiring Women of Toronto list digital cover feature was released by View the VIBE today, recognizing 60-women from Toronto who inspire tomorrow's leaders.

"For some time, we have talked about launching a POWER list feature, so when we finally decided to pull together the POWER 60, we knew we had to celebrate Toronto's leading women who continue to pave the way," said Steven Branco, Founder and Creative Director of STAMINA Group Inc. and Editorial Director of View the VIBE. "I am personally fortunate to be in business with many inspiring women, so celebrating these women's achievements just felt right...and what better time to do that than on International Women's Day."

The POWER 60 list features the most inspiring Toronto women who truly paint a picture of our beloved city. They represent various industries, age groups, career levels, ethnicities, skills and talents. Hand selected by View the VIBE's very own editorial team.

"Every woman on this list is inspiring not only because of their achievements -- of which there are many -- but they inspire us all through their courage, tenacity, and dedication to their goals," said Branco. "Ultimately, the 60 Toronto women that we chose to feature this year are part of a much larger group of women who are breaking down barriers for the next generation."

The list names incredible women from some of Canada's most prestigious and iconic brands, multiple levels of government, experience/skill levels, ages and ethnic backgrounds...all with one remarkable common denominator: being truly inspiring. The POWER 60 list names leaders from organizations and media brands (in no particular order) like:

Nordstrom CanadaTD CanadaToronto LifeBT TorontoCitylineThe Sports NetworkGusto 54Food NetworkRyerson MLSEUberEats CanadaTikTok CanadaCorus EntertainmentThe Canadian PressMarriott InternationalRogers Communications Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)Bell Mediaand more

For a full list of names, please visit https://viewthevibe.com/power-60-2021-inspiring-women/ .

Editor's Note: Please see supporting visuals here. Cover Photo Credit: Vanessa Craft shot by Norman Wong.

About View the VIBE:View the VIBE, partially owned and operated by STAMINA Group Inc., launched in 2010 by Nicki Laborie as Toronto's first video restaurant and spa guide, later evolving into a recognized digital Toronto-lifestyle authority, producing fun, edgy and informational editorial content. Establishing itself as a voice for restaurant reviews, trending stories, and excellent VIBE videos.

For more, visit ViewtheVIBE.com or @ViewtheVIBE on Instagram--masthead also available at ViewtheVIBE.com/masthead .

About STAMINA Group Inc.:STAMINA Group Inc. (STAMINA) is a privately owned media and communications company. Specializing in digital, STAMINA creates award winning digital-first content solutions that deliver unique brand experiences. Having supported, owned, operated or partnered with some of Canada's rising digital media brands including: View the VIBE, WanderEater Magazine , DIVINE.ca , OHLALA.ca , SWAGGER Magazine, @ImagesofCanada , @StreetsofToronto and Haute Living Magazines. Led by award and contest winning creative and on-air lifestyle expert, Steven Branco ( @mr.stevenbranco ). Recently expanding the company with a new agency division, STAMINA Labs, offering client-direct full service digital marketing, branding and experiential solutions, backed by the same teams that support the digital media brands our clients and audiences know and love.

For more, visit HaveStamina.com or @Stamina.Group on Instagram.

