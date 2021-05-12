This week, to shine a spotlight on the nation's critical need for investment in its water and wastewater systems, Pennsylvania American Water is unveiling its 2021 infrastructure upgrade map in collaboration with United for Infrastructure 2021: A Week to...

This week, to shine a spotlight on the nation's critical need for investment in its water and wastewater systems, Pennsylvania American Water is unveiling its 2021 infrastructure upgrade map in collaboration with United for Infrastructure 2021: A Week to Champion America's Infrastructure.

View Pennsylvania American Water's water main replacement projects planned across the Commonwealth in 2021 through this interactive online map at https://bit.ly/3fbvgbR. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We're proud to join United for Infrastructure and leaders from industry, labor, and state and local government across the country in bringing attention to the crucial role infrastructure investment can play in the economic recovery and utility reliability for our customers," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "This is an opportunity to reinforce our role as a champion of reinvestment."

The company's 2021 web-based infrastructure map is accessible from any computer or mobile device by visiting Pennsylvania American Water's website, pennsylvaniaamwater.com and clicking on Infrastructure Upgrade Map. It features summaries of water pipe upgrades, total dollars invested, and the length of pipe being installed. Users can navigate the map by panning and zooming, similar to other popular web-based maps. By clicking on individual projects, users can see specific project details, including affected streets. Projects shown on the map are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Doran added, "52 cents of every dollar of the customer's monthly bill is reinvested into system improvements and replacing aging infrastructure. Because most pipe projects are underground, customers are usually not aware of the improvements taking place. That is why the interactive map is so helpful to inform customers about upgrades in their area."

Throughout the week of May 10, Pennsylvania American Water will showcase a social media campaign in support of United for Infrastructure 2021: A Week to Champion America's Infrastructure, which highlights "the critical role infrastructure plays in our daily lives, economy, jobs, public health, and national security."

"Economic impact studies demonstrate that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Pennsylvania American Water is on pace to invest $380 million in infrastructure improvements statewide this year, including these pipe projects," Doran continued. "Our social media campaign will highlight just some of the examples of how - even during these unprecedented times - Pennsylvania American Water is supporting approximately 5,700 jobs in 2021 through continued investment."

The social media campaign focuses on Pennsylvania American Water's infrastructure reinvestment across the Commonwealth. It will feature educational videos and various content on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media channels.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

