Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, formally announced today the name and additional details of the world-class observatory and experiential...

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Boston Properties, Inc. Report, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, formally announced today the name and additional details of the world-class observatory and experiential attraction under development at Prudential Center in Boston, Massachusetts. The 59,000 square foot venue will be Boston's only observatory and is slated to open in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005873/en/

View Boston at Prudential Center (Photo: Business Wire)

The observatory will encompass the top three floors of the Prudential Tower.

Project highlights include:

Immersive experiential exhibits and bistro on the 50 th floor

Indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge and 360-degree outdoor viewing deck on the 51 st floor

Double height (24-foot) indoor viewing space on the 52 nd floor

The observatory, newly named View Boston for its expansive and panoramic views of Boston and beyond, will be a transformative addition to the City of Boston. The observatory is designed to be a destination that welcomes locals as well as domestic and international visitors. View Boston will host a variety of special events and public programming geared towards guests of all ages and backgrounds, and will be the ideal stop for visitors as they begin their Boston experience.

"We are thrilled to bring this unparalleled experience to Boston and create unforgettable memories in the sky for visitors through an experience that captures all five of your senses," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President, Boston Region, BXP. " View Boston will be a destination for years to come and a place for visitors to see the City from afar before they explore the many neighborhoods and attractions that make Boston a city like no other."

Prudential Center is a dynamic urban center in the heart of Boston's Back Bay. Comprising four office towers and a shopping and dining destination, the complex is conveniently accessible from I-90 and I-93 and is located within two blocks of Back Bay Station with commuter rail, Amtrak, and MBTA subway access.

View Boston is being constructed by Turner Construction Co. and Perkins & Will is the architect of record.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "plans," "will," "expects," "could," "intends," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Boston Properties' control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the development project on time, within budget or at all, the uncertainties of real estate development activity, the ability to effectively integrate development projects, the effects of local, national and international economic and market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Boston Properties' filings with the SEC. Boston Properties does not undertake a duty to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (BXP) - Get Boston Properties, Inc. Report is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio, totaled 51.5 million square feet and 197 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005873/en/