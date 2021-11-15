Viettel Group's overseas presence (Photo: Business Wire)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") announces Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd the currently largest DC and Cloud computing service provider in Vietnam, has signed a contract with Chunghwa Telecom as its public cloud service partner to facilitate the public cloud services and cloud based applications in Vietnam. Both parties had agreed upon a tighter partnership, working together on assisting local businesses implementing digital solutions like IoT, AI, Big Data, Cyber Security, Cloud-Network Convergence as well as other advanced technologies in an attempt to pick up the pace of the already occurred digital transformation on Vietnam market, that the collaborations in smart manufacturing, smart healthcare and FinTech have been specifically laid out to move forward. Chunghwa Telecom is expected to be of the best assisting partner for Viettel-CHT Co.,Ltd in the coming years.

Viettel-CHT is a joint venture company (A limited liability company) established between Chunghwa Telecom and Viettel Group thirteen years ago. It has been evolved into the largest data center and cloud service provider to date in Vietnam. Over the years Chunghwa Telecom has been beefed up the cloud skill sets and earned certifications with competencies in MSP, IoT, DevOps, Well-Architected, which bank up with 500+ cloud experts in our talents pool in return. By taking the advantages of technology capabilities, best practices in industries and already well-established public cloud ecosystem of Chunghwa Telecom, it can be expected to diversify Viettel-CHT service ecosystem and in turn becomes the leading infrastructure provider for digital transformation in Vietnam.

"Public cloud market and business opportunity in Vietnam is growing rapidly. Through this cooperation between two parties, Viettel-CHT is welcoming Chunghwa Telecom's experiences in public cloud operation and technical resources and capabilities, by which will help to meet the diverse needs of Vietnamese customers in the cloud better, contribute to accelerating the speed and efficiency of digital transformation for organizations and businesses, so hopefully in short time Viettel- CHT will become the leading Multi -Cloud Service Provider in Vietnam market and expand our services internationally.", said Ngoc Hoang, Chief Executive Officer Viettel-CHT.

"Viettel-CHT has been dedicated telecommunications markets in Vietnam and dozens of countries, understanding the markets as well as recognizing the recent trends, so we are glad to see it has become the number 1 when comes to IDC and cloud services for the local market in just a few years. We are optimistic and have a deep faith that this very cooperation can not only benefit Viettel-CHT from welcoming the best-in-class technologies of Chunghwa Telecom but to grow consistently as a company, leading over the public cloud market in Vietnam, and being the ambassador to advocate the idea of digital transformation.", said Hsueh-Lan Wu, President of International Business Group of Chunghwa Telecom.

About Viettel -CHT

Viettel-CHT is a leading cloud computing and data center service provider in Vietnam. With the 5 international standard data centers, we build and provide the most diverse ecosystem of Cloud computing and Data center services in the market, which is a reliable address for tens of thousands of large corporate and institutional customers in Vietnam as well as foreign businesses. For more information, please visit our website at: https://viettelidc.com.vn/

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers and is expanding its cloud computing services. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively involved in corporate social responsibility and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw.

