Vietnamese EV Innovator VinFast Selects Cerence To Power Intelligent Voice Assistant Across Its Global Lineup

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (CRNC) - Get Cerence Inc Report, AI for a world in motion, today announced that VinFast, Vietnam's first domestic car company and a leader in electric vehicle innovation worldwide, has selected Cerence to power conversational AI across its lineup of smart EVs as it expands globally. VinFast is a member of Vingroup, the largest private corporation in Vietnam.

Leveraging embedded and cloud-based technologies from Cerence, VinFast's AI-powered voice assistant, summoned with a simple "Hey VinFast," is an intelligent, trusted companion deeply integrated with the car. Cerence provides VinFast drivers with conversational AI-enabled access to everything from navigation and traffic to phone calling and messaging to media, weather, news, tourist attractions, etc. Drivers can even control key vehicle functions like climate control and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with their voice and access important car status information like tire pressure or warning lights.

"We decided to partner with Cerence - an industry leader in conversational AI and automotive voice assistants - with the aim of creating an intelligent, AI-powered human-machine interface for each and every VinFast car, providing an innovative user experience," said Pham Thuy Linh, Deputy CEO of VinFast. "We want to offer not only the best intelligent mobility experience but also a helpful and friendly 'companion' for drivers."

Cerence's voice assistant technologies and platforms combined with VinFast's AI database enable a variety of highly interactive features in customers' native languages. VinFast has selected several of Cerence's core technologies - automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, text-to-speech, natural language generation, and speech signal enhancement - to create a human-like virtual assistant experience capable of two-way communication in six global languages, including English, German, French (for France and Canada), Spanish, and Dutch. VinFast's AI assistant can understand commands and questions in drivers' natural language - for example, drivers can say "I'm cold" to raise the temperature - as well as respond in kind, creating an enjoyable and collaborative experience. Users can even interrupt the assistant to progress the conversation forward and send new commands, rather than waiting for the assistant to pause.

"VinFast is a fast-moving leader that is transforming the global EV space with its innovative thinking," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. "We're proud to support VinFast to bring critical conversational AI capabilities to their cars as they expand globally, creating a unique in-car experience that's an integral piece of what it means to drive a VinFast."

For more information about VinFast, visit www.vinfastauto.com.

About Cerence Inc.Cerence (CRNC) - Get Cerence Inc Report is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Vingroup and VinFast As the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, Vingroup is currently doing business in three core sectors namely technology, industry and services. In all sectors it has participated in, Vingroup is always a pioneer that leads market trends and creates world-class products and services of Vietnam. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

VinFast - a member of Vingroup - is Vietnam's leading manufacturer of premium automobiles and the first Vietnamese automotive brand to launch in global markets. Established in 2017, VinFast's state-of-the-art, 90% automated manufacturing complex in northern Vietnam is one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Designed to be one of the world's leading smart electric mobility companies, VinFast currently produces several models of electric scooters and buses in Vietnam, and will launch three new electric SUVs - VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36 respectively of C, D and E classes - in Vietnam, North America and Europe in 2021 and 2022.

