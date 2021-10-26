Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market - Opportunities, Trends And COVID-19 Impact Analysis With Forecasts To 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market by Application, End Use, and Destination: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Express delivery service is a quick parcel delivery service for which the customer pays a considerable amount. It is a facility for international and domestic mail. It mainly includes non-palletized packages of documents, parcels, letters, merchandise, and other consumer goods to various customers such as retail, business, and government agencies. The delivery time usually varies between 24 and 72 hours depending on destination. Express delivery services are coupled with a variety of value-added services, such as packaging, labeling, billing, payment collection, and return, to improvise the delivery experience for the user.Factors, such as the growing e-commerce industry coupled with the rise in B2C deliveries and rapid growth in international trade services, are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure and higher operational costs hinder the market growth. Further, the rise in technological advancements in delivery services and the emergence of last-mile deliveries with technological advancements in delivery vehicles are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. Moreover, the growth of value-added services in express delivery and rapid growth of same day delivery services are some factors trending in the Vietnam express delivery services market.The Vietnam express delivery services market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and destination. Based on application, it is bifurcated into B2B and B2C. By end use, it is divided into e-commerce platform, social media platform, document service, and others. On the basis of destination, it is categorized into domestics and international. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to the massive slowing of express delivery service activities across the world. The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented crisis with dramatic economic impacts on the Vietnam express delivery services industry. Although the pandemic has accelerated the decline of letters & document parcels and the growth of e-commerce parcels due to the increased number of people shopping from home. E-commerce and the daily essentials goods industry is expected to affect the express delivery service industry positively during the COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam. As B2B express delivery services suffered and came to a halt, B2C emerged during the pandemic, owing to the rapid growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry.

