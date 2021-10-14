Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021 Featuring Atome, Finazar, Fundiin, Wowmelo, Traveloka, Agoda, LITNOW, Sacombank

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer...

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 71.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 697.1 million in 2021.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) deferred payment option is becoming an increasingly popular way to shop for consumers in Vietnam. The growth of the industry across the country has been primarily driven by the rising adoption of BNPL payment options by millennials and Gen Z shoppers.

Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has changed consumers' behavior towards payment methods, subsequently reshaping the payment sector in Vietnam. It is expected that the increased market attractiveness is likely to attract global BNPL players in the Vietnamese BNPL market in the next three to four quarters.

While the Vietnamese e-commerce industry is not one of the biggest ones globally, it has been growing significantly over the last few years. This is primarily due to the growing internet penetration rate in the country. The growth in the Vietnamese e-commerce industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the next two quarters, with sales and revenue projected to exceed figures of 2020. Consequently, the e-commerce growth is expected to drive the growth of the BNPL payment options.

The BNPL sector in Vietnam is still in its early stages of development. As a result, homegrown BNPL startups are looking to raise funds actively for funding their market expansion strategies and take the first-movers advantage in the market, which is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.

Additionally, Vietnamese BNPL startups are also looking to compete with more established global FinTech companies by raising funds. For instance, in March 2021, Fundiin, a Vietnamese BNPL startup, raised an undisclosed amount to expand its services in the growing Vietnamese market and to get more merchants offering its services to consumers nationwide.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Vietnam remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 38.1% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 207.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 4738.5 million by 2028.

Scope

Vietnam BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Atome

Finazar

Fundiin

Wowmelo

Traveloka

Agoda

LITNOW

Sacombank

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Vietnam Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

