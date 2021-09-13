Vietnam Blockchain Corporation Raises Funds To Take Its Blockchain Solutions Global

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Blockchain Corporation (VBC), the country's leading provider of Blockchain-based software solutions, is currently raising funds to make its innovative products available to the...

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Vietnam Blockchain Corporation (VBC), the country's leading provider of Blockchain-based software solutions, is currently raising funds to make its innovative products available to the international audience.

Utilizing Blockchain technology to improve people's livelihoods and business operations, VBC produces a variety of Blockchain-related services and software solutions. The brand has been recognized with 28 local and international awards, including the 1st Prize of "AIOT & Smart Cities 2019" by QTSC, the Bronze Award from ''Asia Smart App Awards 2020'' by WTIA Hong Kong, and ''Top 10 ICT companies in Vietnam 2021'' by VINASA.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to benefit many industries in SEA countries, and we've just scratched the surface of what can be done. VBC wants Vietnam to be the hub of Blockchain experts not only in the country but also in the entire region, to achieve this we will be looking to work with investors and partners across the region," Mr. Do Van Long - CEO of Vietnam Blockchain Corporation.

Secure Blockchain innovation for COVID-19 Test Certificate

CovidPass.vn is one of VBC's most innovative applications. It is a simple-to-use system that lets users store their COVID-19 test data such as personal information, SARS-CoV-2 virus test results, and certificates in a mobile app with anti-counterfeit. The app provides a specific Blockchain QR code for each user, which they can use to register for tests and present to authorities to verify their test results with trustable information and transparency at various public places as required from other countries.

The underlying Blockchain technology makes data in the app more secure than existing data storage methods. It also promotes the accuracy, as Blockchain technology provides verification of all records in the system and linking to national databases.

Medical institutions also have access to CovidPass.vn, linking test records to their data while maintaining information security and privacy.

"While Blockchain is usually associated with cryptocurrency, this new-age technology also allows new applications to have a higher level of security and accuracy that we haven't seen before," says Do. "With the ongoing pandemic, it's of great importance that we have a secure and easy system to store and manage COVID-19 vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 virus test records, and many others medical records".

CovidPass.vn was developed with the help of lecturers from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and has already received support from the IT Department of Vietnam's Ministry of Health and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science & Technology.

A Blockchain platform for agriculture traceability and supply chain management

VBC has also been leveraging the potential of secure data tracking that Blockchain offers to produce various services.

This includes Agridential.vn , a Blockchain platform designed to record, trace, and authenticate information at every stage of the agricultural process, from farming and harvesting to production, supplying & transporting to retailers, then selling to customers and checking the quality of the food on the table.

Since 2018, Agridential.vn has provided production management and traceability solutions to many partners and provinces across the country. These include Vietnam's major agricultural producing provinces and wholesale markets for agricultural products, along with 600 enterprises in the Central Highlands.

For the international market, we have been working with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through International Executive Service Corps (IESC) and KPMG Vietnam to provide a traceability solution for agricultural SMEs.

With Agridential.vn, Vietnam is gradually improving and solving the urgent needs of the country's agriculture, and better preparing "Made-in- Vietnam" products to be exported internationally and adapting to FTAs requirements.

About Vietnam Blockchain Corporation

Established in 2016, Vietnam Blockchain Corporation is a pioneer in Blockchain technology in the country. Its Agridential.vn and CovidPass.vn are the first to leverage Blockchain technology to respond to the needs presented by the social challenges in the agricultural sector in Vietnam and the ongoing pandemic. Since its inception, VBC has created multiple Blockchain-based services and applications for Agriculture, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Logistics, E-Commerce, Sharing Economy, Financial Technology, Public Services, and Smart Cities. The company is recognized by The Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City as a Science and Technology Enterprise. VBC will continue to work with the Vietnam government to further expand the market reach and solve social problems. With the funding, VBC will also be able to further expand its engineering resources and presence in Vietnam.

For more information, please visit: https://vietnamblockchain.asia

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-blockchain-corporation-raises-funds-to-take-its-blockchain-solutions-global-301375012.html

SOURCE Vietnam Blockchain Corporation