Video Surveillance Storage (VSS) Industry Report 2020-2025: Pre And Post COVID-19 Scenario

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Surveillance Storage Market by Product (SAN, NAS, DAS, and video recorders), Storage Media (HDD and SSD), Enterprise Size, Application (Commercial, City Surveillance, and Industrial), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report forecasts the global VSS market to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025.Major growth factors for the market include the adoption of IP cameras and the demand for video surveillance and its storage to secure public places. On the other hand, the low awareness of the availability of storage technologies and systems may restrain the market growth of the VSS market. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period The VSS market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places. The public places include airports, railway stations, seaports, theaters, playgrounds, and institutes. For monitoring cities, a large number of high-resolution cameras are installed. These high-resolution cameras demand scalable storage that supports the increasing demand for storing video surveillance footages. The healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period By vertical, the VSS market is segmented into government and defense, education, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and pharmaceutical, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, and others (IT and telecommunications, legal, and construction). Among these verticals, the healthcare and pharmaceutical vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital administrators are relying more on video surveillance to protect from false claims against nurses, physicians, and staff. More cameras are being installed to increase viewing areas so that a complete picture of patient-staff interaction can be captured. This contributes to the growth of the VSS market. Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest market share during the forecast period The VSS market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud. Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market. The companies such as NetApp, Dell, Cisco, and IBM are expanding their cloud-based storage business in the region due to the availability of IT infrastructure.

Some major technology vendors included in the study on the VSS market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), Dell Inc. (Dell EMC), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell), Motorola Solutions company (Avigilon), NetApp, Inc. (NetApp), Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), Seagate Global (Seagate), Quantum Corporation (Quantum), and Schneider Electric (Schneider Electric). Key Topics Covered

1 COVID-19 Introduction1.1 Introduction to COVID-191.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment 2 Introduction 3 Research Methodology 4 Executive Summary 5 Premium Insights5.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market5.2 Market by Vertical, 2020-20255.3 Video Surveillance Storage Market: Market Investment Scenario (2020-2025)5.4 Market Pre and Post COVID-19 Scenario 6 Market Overview and Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Market Dynamics6.2.1 Drivers6.2.1.1 Increasing Physical Threats Around the World6.2.1.2 Increasing Mandates for Video Surveillance Across Industries and Regions6.2.1.3 Ip Cameras Require High Storage Capacities6.2.1.4 Reduced Cost and High Storage Space of Hard Disk Drives and Solid-State Drives6.2.2 Restraints6.2.2.1 Lower Awareness of the Availability of Storage Technologies and Systems6.2.2.2 Various Video Surveillance Rules in Workplace6.2.3 Opportunities6.2.3.1 Growing Funds from Governments and Stakeholders for Developing Smart Cities6.2.3.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies on Video Surveillance Systems6.2.4 Challenges6.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Threats6.2.4.2 Demand for Higher Bandwidth Leading to Higher Associated Costs6.2.4.3 COVID-19 Challenge for the Industry6.3 Use Cases6.3.1 Use Case 1: Entertainment6.3.2 Use Case 2: Government6.3.3 Use Case 3: Education6.3.4 Use Case 4: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance6.3.5 Use Case 5: Transportation and Logistics 7 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Product7.1 Introduction7.2 Storage Area Network7.3 Network Attached Storage7.4 Direct Attached Storage7.5 Video Recorders 8 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Storage Media8.1 Introduction8.2 Hard Disk Drives8.3 Solid State Drives 9 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.2 On-Premises9.3 Cloud 10 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Enterprise Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Large Enterprises10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises 11 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Commercial11.3 Defense/Military11.4 City Surveillance11.5 Industrial 12 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Vertical12.1 Introduction12.2 Government and Defense12.3 Education12.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance12.5 Transportation and Logistics12.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical12.7 Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities12.8 Media and Entertainment12.9 Retail12.1 Others 13 Video Surveillance Storage Market, by Region13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.3 Europe13.4 Asia-Pacific13.5 Middle East and Africa13.6 Latin America 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Introduction14.2 Competitive Scenario14.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements14.2.2 Partnerships14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping14.3.1 Visionary Leaders14.3.2 Innovators14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators14.3.4 Emerging Companies 15 Company Profiles15.1 Introduction15.2 Cisco15.3 Hitachi15.4 Dell EMC15.5 Honeywell15.6 Avigilon15.7 Netapp15.8 Bosch15.9 Seagate15.10 Quantum15.11 Schneider Electric15.12 Fujitsu15.13 Western Digital15.14 BCDVideo15.15 Cloudian15.16 Spectra Logic15.17 Micron Technology15.18 Nexsan15.19 Raidix15.20 Infortrend15.21 Rasilient Systems15.22 Intransa15.23 Pivot315.24 IDIS15.25 Axis Communications15.26 Vivotek15.27 Huperlab15.28 Milesight15.29 Secure Logiq15.30 Promise Technology15.31 D-Link15.32 Adata15.33 Toshiba15.34 Hikvision15.35 Uniview15.36 Qognify15.37 Thomas Krenn15.38 Amax15.39 Genetec15.40 Pelco15.41 CP Plus15.42 Right-To-Win

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hsu4r

