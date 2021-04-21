Video Surveillance Market To Grow By USD 32.66 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The video surveillance market is expected to grow by USD 32.66 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the video surveillance market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The video surveillance market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Video Surveillance Market Participants:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. offers dome-shaped, box-shaped, and specialty video surveillance cameras.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. offers FLIR Quasar, Ariel, and other video surveillance cameras.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. offers the AcuSense series, ColorVu series, and other video surveillance cameras.

Video Surveillance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The video surveillance market is segmented as below:

Producto Hardwareo Softwareo Services

End-usero Publico Commercialo Residential

Geographyo APACo North America o Europe o MEAo South America

o o MEAo Deploymento On-premiseo Hybrid

The video surveillance market is driven by the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks. In addition, the advent of AI-based video surveillance is expected to trigger the video surveillance market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

