Video Shows The New Viral 'Spend A Bag' Dance By The Gore Boyz

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American singers The Gore Boyz (TGB), a fast rising boy band from Gaston/ Charlotte, North Carolina who just released the viral "Spend a Bag" song, will also be donating cash relief to entertainers who lost their jobs due to the closure of venues or the COVID-19 social distancing rules.

&amp;amp;#160;

They urged the government and community leaders to consider setting up a support system for entertainers who are out of work due to the closure of venues and the social distancing rules. They also stressed on the fact that some entertainers are going broke or going through mental issues due to the lockdown. Due to this challenge, The Gore Boyz will be donating cash every week throughout September to entertainers via the "Spend a Bag" Dance Challenge.

This trending energetic and powerful Urban/HipHop song "Spend a Bag" has been getting great reviews and fans seem not to have enough of this song. The Gore Boyz (TGB) consisting of three brothers who have a huge number of followers on various verified social media platforms worked with Grammy Award Winner Theron Neff-U Feemster to get this song done.

"'Spend a Bag' by The Gore Boyz is a perfect pop song for all ages and demographics," Waconzy tweeted.

