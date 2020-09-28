Video Games: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:In this report, the market has been segmented based on genre, mode, platform and geography.The report provides an overview of the global video gaming market and analyzes market trends.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975500/?utm_source=PRN Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2020-2025.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on genre, mode, platform and geography.Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video game developers.Video gaming publishers can earn revenue from games through various processes.The methods of monetizing games vary, especially between different genres or platforms. Revenues benefit developers, copyright owners and other stakeholders. Some important revenue streams for video game publishers include retail purchases, digital distribution, subscription models, microtransactions, downloadable content, player trading and advertising.The report covers the market for video games with regard to the user base, across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report estimates the global market for video games in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025. Report Includes:- 37 data tables and 26 additional tables- An overview of the global video gaming market and discussion on its key market developments- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025- Analysis of market trends and identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry- A look into the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the video gaming industry and discussion on educational applications of video games- Highlights of current and future market potential, market size, and market share analysis based on genre, mode, type, platform and region- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Apple Inc., Epic Games Inc, Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Summary:The video gaming industry is currently among the fastest-growing segments in the entertainment business.The global market for video games is predicted to be REDACTED by 2025, up from REDACTED in 2019.It is estimated that there are currently more than REDACTED gamers around the world.The gaming market is dominated by world-famous consoles and brands from reputable game development companies like Sony PlayStation, Nintendo, X box, etc.The sector is characterized by a tremendous amount of innovation and dynamics, not just growth.More than one billion video game consoles have been sold, worldwide, over the last decade.Video games are a popular form of media consumption, competing with Hollywood's most profitable blockbusters. Marketing executives are turning to video games in a wide variety of industries to market goods, through movie tie-ins and ingame promotion. An important factor in video games is the availability of platform and game distribution technologies. The rising demand for video games has opened a new branch of industry. The digital game sector remains very powerful, even as other media industries are experiencing a decline.In 2019, the global video gaming industry was estimated at REDACTED and is expected to rise to REDACTED by 2025, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED.Some of the major factors driving growth in the video gaming market include: steady rise in the number of gamers, increased innovation in game design, increased interest in eSports and the advancement of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).Nevertheless, video gaming market growth is being hampered by factors such as piracy concerns and game addiction regulations.In this report, the video gaming market was segmented, based on genre, into action games, shooting, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy and others.Action games are the most popular, testing the reflexes, reaction speed and hand-eye coordination of players.The next most famous genre is sports games. The segment's success is primarily due to the fact that sports games mimic the conventional physical sport; artificial intelligence (AI) or other real-life people manage the opposing team.The video gaming industry is classified by platform: console games, mobile games, PC games and others. Mobile Gaming is the largest contributor to the ever-expanding demand for video games today.Combining both smartphones and tablets, mobile gaming accounts for around half of the entire 2019 video gaming market, estimated at REDACTED.Mobile games currently account for REDACTED of all device purchases, REDACTED of user spending and REDACTED of all in-app time spent.It is estimated that about REDACTED people, worldwide, played mobile video games in 2019.This is almost one-third of the global population.Console video games are the second-largest market.In 2019 console video games werevalued at REDACTED.The console platform is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED and is projected to reach REDACTED by 2025.Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest video games market, worldwide, in 2019, holding REDACTED of the market.About REDACTED of the world's three billion smartphone users live in the APAC region.China, Japan and South Korea are the three largest national gaming markets.China is the APAC region's largest gaming market, with gaming sales of REDACTED.Japan is second with REDACTED and South Korea is third with REDACTED.North America is the second-largest regional market for video games, estimated at REDACTED.It is projected that the demand for video games in North America will rise at a CAGR of REDACTED and reach REDACTED by 2025.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975500/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. 