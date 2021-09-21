Video Game Industry Expands Parental Resources For Spanish-Speaking Families

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) today announced the launch of a new online Spanish language resource that provides parents and guardians with information and tools to help manage video games their kids play.

The new resource, VamosaJugar.com, (which translates to "Let's Play" in English) provides information in Spanish about ESRB's three-part rating system and parental controls so families can manage what children play, who they play with and for how long, and whether they can spend money on games or in-game purchases. The resource also features content to help Spanish-speaking parents and guardians make informed decisions about the video games their families play.

"Our mission has always been to educate and empower parents, and this site is another step in that important process to ensure that Spanish-speaking households have easy access to that information," ESRB President Patricia Vance said. "VamosaJugar.com will help answer questions parents and guardians might have about video games, while also explaining the tools and resources available to them."

U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) welcomed the announcement of the new resource.

"We know video games can be extremely beneficial for kids, but they can also present challenges for parents trying to make the best decisions for their children," Rep. Cárdenas said. "That's why it's important all parents—including Spanish-speaking families—have the resources and tools needed to navigate the digital world around them. I applaud ESA and ESRB for providing a tool to make it easier for Latino parents to make informed decisions about the video games their children and family play."

An estimated 227 million Americans play video games. And although 80% are over the age of 18, the video game industry has long recognized the important needs of families looking for resources to manage game play in their households.

"Video game play is part of a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle for players of all ages all around the world," ESA President and CEO said Stanley Pierre-Louis said. "Along with providing fun and entertainment, video games promote positive mental health, spur strategic thinking, enhance decision-making and forge lasting communities among players. Parents and caregivers are best situated to decide what games and experiences are best for their families. The resources available on Vamosajugar.com expand the scope and reach of tools that can aid in those decisions for Spanish-speaking households."

New Mexico State Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto, who serves as President of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators, also applauded today's announcement.

"As technology reaches into more areas of life, parents in every community need all the help they can get to effectively guide their kids. I hear this from my constituents and our legislator members from theirs. But I know it because I'm a parent myself," Senator Ivey-Soto said. "By providing the VamosAJugar.com tool in Spanish, the ESA and ESRB are showing they understand the diversity in our country and the need to help Hispanic parents make the right choices."

Established in 1994, the ESRB is the non-profit, self-regulatory body for the video game industry in the U.S. dedicated to helping parents make informed choices about the video games their kids play and the apps they download. The cornerstone of the ESRB is its rating system that continues to evolve in response to parental needs. The ESRB rating system consists of three parts; Rating Categories that suggest the age-appropriateness of a game, Content Descriptors that highlight the key types of content that led to the rating assigned, and Interactive Elements that highlight interactive or online features that may be of interest or concern but do not influence the rating assignment of a product. While much of this information has been accessible to Spanish-speaking parents and guardians for years, VamosaJugar.com will now aggregate and expand these resources.

About ESRB

The ESRB is a non-profit, self-regulatory body that assigns age and content ratings for video games and mobile apps so parents can make informed choices. It also enforces advertising guidelines adopted by the video game industry and helps companies implement responsible online and mobile privacy practices under its Privacy Certified program. Visit www.esrb.org for more information.

About the ESA

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) serves as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers, and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect, and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture, and the economy. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on Twitter @theESA.

