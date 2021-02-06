VIDEO & PHOTOS: Record Breaking Quantities Of Flowers Arriving For Mother's Day 2021 - $2.6 Billion

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers are expected to spend a record $2.6 billion on flowers, making Mother's Day 2021 the top floral holiday. 1 Miami International Airport (MIA) is the flower gateway of the Americas. It received 91 percent of all U.S. flower imports by air in 2020 - a total of 236,706 tons valued at $1.2 billion - making it the busiest U.S. airport for flowers imports. 2

Record Breaking Quantities of Flowers Arriving for Mother's Day 2021 - $2.6 Billion

From Aeroterm's warehouse at MIA, C.H. Robinson is one of the largest providers of South American flowers for the US.

In this link you will find video footage and photos offering a behind the scenes-look at:

Huge containers of flowers coming off of cargo planes

A sea of flowers in a climate-controlled warehouse

Opening of flower boxes

Inspection of flowers

"The flowers imported through Miami International highlight the importance of efficient and dependable cold chain facilities," said Jennifer Carter. "Specialized cooler facilities used for flowers and other perishable items are mission critical for shipping pharmaceuticals globally. As many have learned with the COVID-19 vaccines, most pharmaceuticals must be kept at a constant temperature just like the flowers. Facilities such as this one, and the others that we have at more than 35 airports across North America, will continue to support this growing need."

