VidaNyx Digital Evidence Collaboration For Child Advocacy Centers Now Available In X4Impact Marketplace For Social Tech Solutions

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has presented unprecedented challenges in supporting child victims of sexual assault, abuse, and neglect. During the global pandemic, children are more often homebound with less access to protective adults they might otherwise find in schools, doctors' offices, or other community activities. According to the National Children's Alliance, 40,000 fewer children were served by the middle of 2020 by child advocacy centers across the country. At the same time, the CDC reports the share of hospitalizations related to child abuse visits has increased, an indicator that the severity of abuse is on the rise.

Adjustments continue to be made to support new approaches for detection and reporting. At the same time, when cases are reported, finding tools to support timely and coordinated responses by child advocacy centers and their various partner agencies is critical to activate lifesaving services.

In an effort to amplify social impact solutions, X4Impact, a market-intelligence platform for social innovation, is featuring VidaNyx's innovative digital evidence collaboration solution in its Marketplace. Their goal is to bring greater visibility to VidaNyx's tools that enable coordinated efforts in child protection, including secure digital sharing of vulnerable video testimonies, acceleration of access to critical evidence, and enhanced partner collaboration. When using VidaNyx, centers report up to 90% cost savings and up to 67% savings in case preparation time, freeing up valuable resources that can be reallocated to services for children and their families.

"We care deeply about delivering leading technology to teams protecting child survivors of sexual assault, abuse and neglect," said Sara Boyd, VidaNyx's CEO. "VidaNyx realizes the impact enhanced digital evidence collaboration across agencies has to power greater justice and healing for these survivors. The X4Impact Marketplace expands our connections with an aligned network of nonprofit, government, and foundation partners focused on elevating impact for survivors at scale."

X4Impact features the largest collection of social-tech solutions and offers insights to create and scale technology for the public interest (Tech4PI). Built on Microsoft Azure, X4Impact leverages the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as contained in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to aggregate challenges, ideas and solutions totaling more than $2 trillion in resources, and millions of aggregated insights from trusted sources. VidaNyx's digital collaboration solution is classified under United Nations Sustainable Goals #3 and #16 to advance efforts toward justice and healing for survivors.

Each year, over 700,000 children are abused in the US and these families are supported by a network of 900 child advocacy centers. Trusted by more than 2,600 agencies across the country, VidaNyx is a critical link between the child advocacy center and the multidisciplinary teams involved in each case with secure transport, management, review, and storage.

About VidaNyx:

VidaNyx is the premier provider of digital evidence collaboration software for organizations serving survivors of abuse. Featured as a prudent solution in global digital evidence review, What Works to Prevent Sexual Violence Against Children , VidaNyx protects the vulnerable testimonies of survivors, accelerates access to evidence to enable services to move forward without delay, and enhances multidisciplinary team collaboration. Daily impact metrics are available at vidanyx.com/impact.

About X4Impact:

X4IMPACT is your market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest - #tech4pi, with headquarters in Seattle, WA. Created by Giving Tech Labs, in partnership with Microsoft, Vulcan, and other leading organizations, X4Impact believes in offering free access to data and collaboration tools to unleash the creation of technology for the public interest. For more information, visit x4i.org.

