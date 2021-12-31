VidaNyx Awarded 2021 Top-Ranked Impact Tech Solution By X4Impact

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VidaNyx , the leading evidence management platform for social service and legal organizations nationwide, has been chosen by X4Impact as a top-ranked solution in the areas of Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions and Good Health and Well-being for its popularity and for meeting key criteria set by the X4Impact ranking system based on a proprietary algorithm.

Currently in use by over 6,000 agencies, VidaNyx works to accelerate speed to justice and healing for survivors of crime and was awarded the 2021 Top-Ranked Impact Tech Solution by X4Impact in the categories of Woman and Latino Leadership, with specific additional recognition given its social impact and widespread adoption.

With features such as user privileges, video transcription, tagging, and easy video editing, VidaNyx users report a savings of up to 90% of the cost of traditional video evidence processing and a two-thirds reduction in time spent in case preparation. Since 2018, VidaNyx has saved $13 million for agencies involved in child abuse cases and over 65,000 hours in law enforcement time to procure evidence.

"We are grateful for the recognition that not only can we deliver leading technology, but we can do so while centering our social impact," said Sara Boyd, VidaNyx CEO. "As we grow, we remain dedicated to innovation, urgent impact, collaboration, customer intimacy, and compassion for humanity. It's wonderful to have a resource like X4Impact that amplifies technology for the greater good."

The X4Impact Tech Directory helps nonprofit, government entities, businesses, and organizations find premier solutions tailored to fit the specific needs of the organization or business. The Tech Directory uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as the rubric for sorting solutions by impact area. People can also search by keyword, filter by X4Impact badges including diversity in leadership, or sort by most popular or most recently added.

X4Impact, is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest with a directory of social good products and services of over 2,000 providers.

"We have the largest directory of technologies used by organizations that seek to have a positive social impact. These organizations showcase that it is possible to have successful businesses while helping to address our urgent social issues," states X4Impact CEO, Luis Salazar. "We hope our Top-Ranked 2021 Solutions will inspire others to become social innovators and deliver on the promise of Technology for the Public Interest."

About VidaNyx

VidaNyx is mission-driven to be the global leader in digital evidence management. Its cloud-based solution was built to protect, analyze and share forensic videos and other forms of digital evidence to serve the needs of agencies that protect victims and support criminal justice. Trusted by over 6,000 agencies throughout the US, VidaNyx is easy to use, HIPAA compliant and VOCA approved. Today, VidaNyx services Law Enforcement, Child Protective Services, Prosecution, Children's Advocacy Centers, Defense, Victim Advocacy, Mental Health and other partners through its secure video evidence software platform. For more information, visit vidanyx.com.

About X4Impact

X4Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. To learn more, visit x4i.org.

Media contact Hope Brown Director of Outreach and Customer Success(402) 216-8211 326751@email4pr.com www.vidanyx.com

Media contact Shelly Kurtz, CMO, X4Impact 206-999-9030 326751@email4pr.com www.x4i.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vidanyx-awarded-2021-top-ranked-impact-tech-solution-by-x4impact-301452370.html

SOURCE VidaNyx Inc.