Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter Of Intent To Invest In Renewable Energy Company - Stardust Solar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: the circular economy, digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and fintech, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") on April 23, 2021 to invest (the "Investment") in the renewable energy company Stardust Solar ("Stardust"), a leading renewable energy company operating in the United States and Canada.

Founded in 2017, Stardust Solar is a leader in renewable energy education in Canada, providing CSA/NABCEP approved design and installation training with hands-on experience. Stardust Solar is also one of the first companies in North America to offer a franchise opportunity dedicated to the installation of solar PV systems.

Highlights About Stardust Solar:

Solar Network of over 2000+ trained professionals in Canada and USA (all trained and certified in renewable energies) - source: Stardust's financial

Recently Acquired the Canadian Solar Institute

Training Courses in Solar PV Installation, EV Charger Installation, Solar Hot Water, Wind Energy, and Wave Energy

CSA and NABCEP accredited training for those entering the renewable energies industry.

Solar PV Installation Franchise Model (developed Dale & Lessmann LLP, a leading franchise law firm)

Franchise Territories sold or reserved: Vancouver GVRD, Kamloops, BC, Victoria, BC, Prince George, BC, Edmonton, AB, Barrie/Muskoka, ON, Halifax, NS, and Regina, SK

Future Proprietary Products in development Environmental Panels (Generate Energy from Sun and Rain Drops) Clothing made from Solar Cells

Environmental Pledge - 10 trees planted in a country affected by deforestation for every solar panel installed, and 25 trees planted for every solar student certified

VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani said, "We are very excited to be investing in Stardust Solar. This strategic investment aligns with our Company's vision of working with technology and sustainability influencers as we endeavour to eradicate damage to our environment and create a more sustainable and eco-friendlier footprint." Tejani continued, "And, it's not just an environmental issue, it's an economic opportunity as well. Good innovation investing focuses on technologies and companies that are likely to have a positive impact on the environment, our society, and the world's ability to create further innovations."

Terms of the Investment

Full details of the Investment will be disclosed to the public following the completion of the Investment. Completion of the Investment will be in compliance with CSE policies and is subject to due diligence by the Company, execution of definitive agreements in respect of the Investment, as well as other conditions to closing.

The Company also announces granting of 300,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of two years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shafin Diamond Tejani"
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Victory Square Technologies Inc.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

