Victory Square Technologies Reports Record Net Income Of $19,733,031 And Positive Earnings Per Share Of $0.30 In Fiscal 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: the circular economy, digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and fintech, announces it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements for 2020 along with its Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) on Friday, April 30th, 2020.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square commented, "I am very pleased with our year-end results; we are well-funded, have a solid portfolio, a strong team and a robust pipeline of catalysts to continue this aggressive growth trajectory. We are confident that this momentum will continue in 2021 and beyond. We'd like to thank our loyal shareholders and look forward to the next phase of this exciting journey."

Financial Highlights for the year ending December 31, 2020:

Net income increased to $19,733,031 from ($8,917,573) during the same period year over year for an increase of $28,650,604

Earnings per share increased to $0.30 from ($0.10) during the same period year over year

VST ended the quarter with a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $4,551,751

Financial Highlights for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020:

Net income increased to $8,462,951 from ($5,148,592) during the same period year over year

Earnings per share increased to $0.11 from ($0.07) during the same period year over year

The Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2020 along with its Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shafin Diamond Tejani"Director and Chief Executive OfficerVictory Square Technologies Inc. www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

Cautionary Disclaimers

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "continues", "project", "potential", "possible", "contemplate", "seek", "goal", or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should" or "would", or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.