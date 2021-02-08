Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Announces J Moses As Chairman Of Board Of Directors

Game industry veteran spearheads the Board as the company continues to empower sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies. ("GameOn'' or" or the "Company") the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks and partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, is pleased to announce J Moses as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes GameOn Entertainment Technologies CEO Matt Bailey, J Moses (chairman) and Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

Vahid Shababi, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Square Technologies, will serve as an Advisor to the company; more Advisors will be announced at a later date.

Moses, a respected game industry veteran who helmed BMG Games, which published the original Grand Theft Auto, has served as a Director at Take-Two Interactive since 2007. He also serves on the Board of ReadyUp, an esports platform, and as an Advisor for Simulmedia, PrizePaymentsPro and the sports wagering platform Bet.Works, which was recently acquired by Ballys. From 1998 to 2009, Moses was the founder/CEO of UGO Networks, an online publisher delivering information and entertainment for gamers which was acquired by Hearst. Moses, who advises many of the world's biggest entertainment platforms, is serving as an Executive Producer for a scripted esports show for the CW Network.

"I've been in the entertainment, sports, games, tech, and sports wagering businesses for 40 years and I've never been more excited about the opportunities at hand. All of these businesses are converging and GameOn is perfectly positioned to take full advantage of this confluence," Moses said. "GameOn Entertainment Technologies' simple and accessible apps not only further audience and viewer engagement from the comfort of the home, but also empower content providers to evolve their content into interactive and social experiences with ease. GameOn is truly a game-changer."

A serial entrepreneur and investor, Tejani founded Victory Square Technologies in 2016. Victory Square is a venture builder that builds start-ups in the web, mobile, gaming and film spaces with a special focus on funding socially responsible companies, international start-ups and female founders. Its portfolio consists of 23 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

Shababi, who joined Victory Square in 2018, is an innovative and client-driven sales and marketing leader with a 15-year record of achievement creating and executing strategic sales and marketing initiatives, advertising, and marketing.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies also boasts leaders from EA Sports, Intuit, Dapper Labs, Scopely, and the Brooklyn Nets. Santiago Jaramillo, Vice President of Product, spent 10 years building the EA Sports' FIFA franchise and has worked on projects including NBA Top Shot.

"As we enter the next chapter of our evolution with partners at Victory Square, I'm more excited than ever about the future of GameOn Entertainment Technologies not only with the opportunity at hand, but with the outstanding men and women who will join us on this journey," CEO Matt Bailey said. "We are fortunate to collaborate with people of varying experiences and perspectives, and I'm proud to say that more than two-thirds of our employees, Advisors and Directors are women or minorities. This breadth of backgrounds will benefit us as we continue to expand in 2021 and beyond."

Founded in 2018, GameOn Entertainment Technologies empowers sports and entertainment content providers with the world's simplest and most accessible gamification platform. Whether it's supporting TV networks, OTT platforms, sportsbooks or leagues, GameOn helps partners turn their content—everything from sports to reality TV—into interactive and social experiences via mobile and TV apps.

After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn secured distribution rights into Comcast homes and bars, and works with white-label partners including NBCUniversal, Bravo and The Real Housewives.

GameOn was purchased by V2 Games Inc, a portfolio company of Vancouver-based video and mobile game ventures firm Victory Square Technologies in December 2020. Following the asset purchase, the company was renamed GameOn Entertainment Technologies. It is expected to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Q1 of 2021.

About GameOn Entertainment Technologies GameOn Entertainment Technologies is the leading technology company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars, and launching in 2018, GameOn landed distribution rights into Comcast homes. GameOn also works with white-label partners including NBCUniversal, Bravo and The Real Housewives. V2 Games Inc. completed the asset purchase of GameOn in December 2020.

