Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Companies Announce Strategic Partnership To Launch NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Products & Managed Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that portfolio companies, Next Decentrum Technologies Inc ("Next Decentrum") and Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc ("Cloud Nine") have partnered to launch an NFT products and managed services platform to turn NFTs into a reliable source of revenue for artists and content creators.

The move comes following a strategic partnership between the two portfolio companies announced in March to release an education platform and several other educational programs including the Quick & Dirty Guide to Blockchain and The Quick & Dirty Guide to NFTs which has received great interest from the market.

Next Decentrum products and managed services turn NFTs and any blockchain innovation into a reliable, measurable, and manageable source of revenue. They develop and deliver fully managed software solutions and educational products that help clients make the most out of NFT and blockchain applications. The portfolio companies are currently working with clients across four verticals: Art, Heritage Music, Sports and Entertainment.

Products & Managed services includes:

Fully customizable blockchain education products

Fully customizable white label NFT marketplace

End-to-end managed NFT production and deployment

End-to-end managed blockchain education

This strategic initiative aims to capitalize on the significant growth from the public and media attention the NFT art market has experienced recently, selling more than $216 million in the past 30 days alone, accounting for almost 50% of the total volume of all NFT sold according to NonFungible.com. The global art market is valued at over $67 billion (According to Statista). NFTs are disrupting both markets and paving the way for artists and creators to earn additional revenues from selling and reselling their art.

"Beyond the hype, NFTs are fundamentally a technology innovation that solves problems affecting the music, art, and content creation industries," said Hussein Hallak, CEO of Next Decentrum. "Through this initiative, we aim to help artists and content creators capitalize on the unique opportunity made possible with the intersection of education and technology."

Since 2018 Next Decentrum has:

Built blockchain education programs including The Quick & Dirty Guide to Blockchain and The Blockchain Business Masterclass.

Managed the development and delivery of the education program of "LAUNCH" one of North America's top tech hubs and startup incubators with over 6000 founders incubated, and 500 startups that raised more than $730 million.

Built content platforms and technology products.

Developed and delivered premier blockchain education programs for "Informa" the world's largest events producer producing several thousand events annually and welcoming 150,000 delegates from over 70 countries.

