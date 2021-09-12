Victory Claimed By Team Canada 1 In The 2021 BMO Nations' Cup At Spruce Meadows

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Yesterday, team Canada 1 claimed the top prize at the 2021 BMO Nations' Cup - Spruce Meadows' yearly, world renowned, team show-jumping competition.

Five elite teams from four nations, each made up of four members selected by their national federations, competed for the prestigious championship title. The course was designed by Olympic course designer Leopoldo Palacios of Venezuela and featured 15 jumping efforts, covering 545 metres.

"We are thrilled to be back at Spruce Meadows for this one-of-a-kind event to witness the world's top equestrian riders compete," said Meghan Meger, Regional President, Prairies, Private Wealth Canada, BMO Financial Group. "The BMO Nations' Cup is one of the most outstanding team show jumping events of the year, and all five teams performed remarkably. Our thanks go to Spruce Meadows and the Southern Family for their ongoing partnership, to the passionate equestrian sport community and to the many fans, from Alberta and beyond, who showed their support this year."

It was a great finish for Canada 1, led by Chef D'Equipe Mark Laskin, and riders Erynn Ballard, Amy Millar, Tiffany Foster, and Eric Lamaze.

Final Results

Canada 1 USA Canada 2 Mexico Ireland

About Nations' CupThe BMO Nations' Cup is the only competition in which nations are represented by selected teams. Teams from participating countries may consist of three or four riders and are led by a Chef d'Equipe. Each member of each team will jump one round over a course of 12 obstacles. The best three scores from each team are added together for a first round total.

The teams return in reverse order of standing to jump the identical course in the second round. Again, the three best scores for each team are added to the first round total to determine the ultimate winner. In the case of equality of penalties for first place, the Chef d'Equipe selects a single team member to jump off.

About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

