Victory Channel Selects Comscore For Its National Television Measurement

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with LightQuest Media, Inc., which is the agency of record for Victory Channel, a national network that is the media outreach of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. Under the agreement, LightQuest Media and Victory Channel will now have access to Comscore's granular advanced audience information - contained in Comscore's industry-leading TV Essentials (TVE) solution - to support its mission of serving the leading voices in the Christian media landscape.

"We are committed to providing best-in-class media buying and advertising services to Christian media ministries," said Chris Busch, Founder and CEO, LightQuest Media. "We are excited to harness Comscore's viewer trends so we can continue to deliver smart strategy and excellent performance for our valued client, Victory Channel."

"Comscore is excited to provide advanced TV audience information to LightQuest Media," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Their focus on helping clients connect with a specific and highly-engaged television audience is a great match with Comscore's granular and meaningful insights."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About ComscoreComscore (SCOR) - Get Report is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victory-channel-selects-comscore-for-its-national-television-measurement-301231421.html

SOURCE Comscore