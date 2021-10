Victoria's Secret Launches Initiative With Stella McCartney To Reinforce Urgent Need For Greater Awareness Of Breast Health And Self Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret today announced the launch of a new initiative in partnership with leading designer and breast cancer awareness champion Stella McCartney, which aims to create a greater understanding of the risks of breast cancer and importance of early detection. The campaign, extending now through October 31, 2021, includes a public service announcement (PSA) reminding women to #CheckYourself along with a guide, provided by The Stella Cares Foundation, on how to do so effectively as well as Victoria's Secret's first ever mastectomy bra.

The greatest threat to women's health globally today is cancer, the most common of which is breast cancer. About 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime and about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history. Nearly 80% of women under 40 diagnosed with breast cancer find their breast abnormality themselves proving that self-checks are critically important to early detection.

"As the world's leading lingerie brand, the health and well-being of women is paramount to our community," said Martha Pease, Chief Marketing Officer, Victoria's Secret. "We have a unique opportunity but also a responsibility to use our platform and scale of our global footprint to bring greater awareness to the risks of breast cancer, especially among younger women, and educate around the effectiveness of self-checks."

The initiative will kick off with a full takeover of Victoria's Secret channels with risk and detection awareness education, including a guide on how to perform monthly self-checks on victoriassecret.com and all social media handles. More than 25,000 Victoria's Secret associates around the world will also receive these materials, further spreading the potential impact to reach hundreds of thousands of women with this critical message.

PSA with Stella McCartneyStella McCartney is one of the most powerful voices in breast cancer awareness and has been working for more than 20 years to raise money for research, share campaigns on prevention awareness and provide mastectomy products via The Stella Cares Foundation. In partnership with Victoria's Secret, McCartney developed a vital PSA stressing the importance of regular self-checks, which will serve as a key reminder for women year-round. Victoria's Secret will also make a donation to The Stella Cares Foundation to help further the organization's work towards awareness and support.

Introducing the Body by Victoria Mastectomy BraVictoria's Secret will introduce the Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra to support the thousands of women who undergo mastectomies each year as part of their fight against breast cancer. The bra is a wire-free design made with soft micro fabric and lace and features a pocket within the inner lining to fit a prosthetic. Throughout the month of October, 100% of the Body by Victoria Mastectomy Bra sales will be donated to The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers to support breast cancer research and discoveries. For more details on the bra or to make a purchase, please visit victoriassecret.com.

This initiative builds upon Victoria's Secret's longstanding commitment toward cancer research and education, including the recent creation of The VS Global Fund for Women's Cancers with longstanding partner, Pelotonia. This groundbreaking initiative will fund innovative research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women's cancers and investing in the next generation of women scientists who represent the diverse population they serve. Through the partnership, Victoria's Secret will invest at least $5 million annually in cancer research, including examining and addressing racial and gender inequities and unlocking new innovations that improve cancer outcomes for all women.

For more information, including monthly reminders to #CheckYourself, please visit victoriassecret.com/selfcheck.

Stay Connected: Victoria's Secret: https://www.victoriassecret.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victoriassecret Twitter: https://twitter.com/VictoriasSecret Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/victoriassecret TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com@victoriassecret

The Stella Cares Foundation: https://www.stellamccartneyfoundation.com/

About Victoria's Secret:Victoria's Secret (VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

About The Stella Cares Foundation: Stella McCartney Cares Pink is a platform dedicated to the prevention, early detection and treatment of breast cancer through education, awareness and support; an important cause incredibly close to Stella's heart. Since 2014, Stella McCartney has contributed to Breast Cancer Awareness through informative global campaigns, donating proceeds from product featured to leading support centres and charities worldwide. For more information, visit stellamccartneyfoundation.com.

About Pelotonia:Pelotonia exists to engage, inspire, and challenge a community committed to change the world by accelerating innovative cancer research. Since its founding in 2008, Pelotonia has raised over $232 million for cancer research which has been invested in high-impact breakthroughs in prevention, diagnostics and treatment, and recently, the launch of The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. Thanks to its generous funding partners, Pelotonia is able to direct 100 percent of every community-raised dollar to cancer research. For more information, visit pelotonia.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victorias-secret-launches-initiative-with-stella-mccartney-to-reinforce-urgent-need-for-greater-awareness-of-breast-health-and-self-care-301389587.html

SOURCE Victoria's Secret