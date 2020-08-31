Victor Rodriguez, DDS, CAGS, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

DORAL, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor Rodriguez, DDS, CAGS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who has a Top Distinguished Doctor in the field of Dentistry and acknowledgment of his role as Dentist & Owner with Luvic Dental.

Situated at 2000 NW 87 Ave, Suite 215, Luvic Dental is dedicated to serving the Doral community and providing the highest level of dental healthcare. Offering a wide range of quality expert services, Dr. Rodriguez and his medical team provide an equally comfortable experience of relaxation for all their young and adult customers. Access to state of the art technology, the dental clinic provides services in implants, cosmetic crowns, wisdom teeth extractions, root canals/endodontics, dentures, pediatric dentistry, Invisalign, and other general and preventative care.

Board-certified dentist, Dr. Rodriguez has garnered seven years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his field. He has devoted the past two years as Owner and Dentist at his private practice, Luvic Dental. He demonstrates an innate ability to provide comprehensive dental care while also providing all general dental services, oral surgeries, and implants for both children and adults at his mother's dental practice.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Rodriguez received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Universidad Latina de Costa Rica. He went on to complete two years of a residency program at the University of Florida. Dr. Rodriguez is certified by the American Board of General Dentistry.

To stay up-to-date with the latest industry developments, Dr. Rodriguez has maintained active memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, Florida Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Latin American Academy of Osseointegrated Dental Implants.

As an active member of his community, Dr. Rodriguez provides dental services for the disadvantaged.

Dr. Rodriguez dedicates this recognition to his mother, Gertrudus Diaz, DDS, and his wife of eight years Luviana Soto, DDS. He and his wife have three children.

For further information, please visit http://www.luvicdental.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victor-rodriguez-dds-cags-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301121165.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who