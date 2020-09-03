Vickers Joins Alabama Power Board Of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Selwyn M. Vickers, senior vice president of medicine and dean of the University of Alabama School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), has been elected to the board of directors of Alabama Power.

"I am honored to welcome Dr. Vickers to our board," said Mark Crosswhite, Alabama Power chairman, president and CEO. "His knowledge and expertise will be tremendously valuable to our board, our company and our customers. We appreciate his willingness to serve."

Vickers is an internationally recognized pancreatic cancer surgeon, pancreatic cancer researcher and pioneer in the study of health disparities. As dean of the University of Alabama School of Medicine, he leads the medical school's main campus in Birmingham as well as the regional campuses in Montgomery, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

Vickers serves as chair of UAB Medicine's Joint Operating Leadership Committee as well as the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation Board. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine (Institute of Medicine) and the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars.

Vickers has served on the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Board of Trustees and Johns Hopkins University Board of Trustees. He has served as president of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract and of the Southern Surgical Association and is president-elect of the American Surgical Association.

A native of Demopolis, Alabama, Vickers grew up in Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. He and his wife, Janice, have four children: Lauren, Adrienne, Lydia and Benjamin.

