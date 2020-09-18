VICI Properties Inc. Provides $400 Million Mortgage Loan To Caesars Entertainment

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) - Get Report ("VICI Properties" or the "Company"), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced it has provided a $400 million mortgage loan to a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Report ("Caesars") that is secured by the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas, in accordance with the previously announced letter of intent (the "LOI") entered into on June 15, 2020. The loan bears interest at an initial rate of 7.7%, has a term of 5 years and is pre-payable beginning in year 3 subject to certain conditions. The Caesars Forum Convention Center is subject to an amended Put/Call Agreement between Caesars and VICI, with VICI's call option being accelerated to 2025 in connection with the entry into the mortgage loan. The Company funded the mortgage loan with cash on hand.

Additionally, Caesars and VICI have waived the conditionality of the consummation of the mortgage transaction on the consummation of the previously disclosed potential sale by Caesars to VICI of approximately 23 acres of land in the vicinity of, or adjacent to, The LINQ Hotel & Casino, Bally's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood gaming facilities (the "Eastside Land") as initially contemplated by the LOI. The parties continue to evaluate the potential transaction involving the Eastside Land.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 31 gaming facilities comprising over 50 million square feet and features approximately 20,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words "anticipates", "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "intends," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in general economic conditions, including low consumer confidence, unemployment levels and depressed real estate prices resulting from the severity and duration of any downturn in the U.S. or global economy (including stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in the economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); the fact that the purchase of the Eastside Land described herein may not be completed on the terms contemplated or at all; risks that the Company may not achieve the benefits contemplated by our pending and recently completed transactions and acquisitions of real estate assets, including the transactions described herein; risks that not all potential risks and liabilities have been, or will be, identified in the Company's due diligence for our pending and recently completed transactions, including the transactions described herein; risks regarding the ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, the governmental and regulatory approvals and consents required to consummate our pending transactions, or other delays or impediments to completing our pending transactions; our ability to obtain the financing necessary to complete our pending transactions, including the transactions described herein, on the terms we currently expect or at all; the possibility that our pending transactions, including the transactions described herein, may not be completed or that completion may be unduly delayed; and the effects of our recently completed acquisitions and the pending transactions, including the transactions described herein, on us, including the future impact on our financial condition, financial and operating results, cash flows, strategy and plans. Important factors that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

