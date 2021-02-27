Vice President Kamala Harris Calls NASA Astronaut Victor Glover

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Black History Month, NASA astronaut Victor Glover welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to the International Space Station for a virtual chat.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Black History Month, NASA astronaut Victor Glover welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to the International Space Station for a virtual chat.

In the video recorded Feb. 24 and shared Saturday, the conversation ranged from the legacy of human spaceflight to observing Earth from the vantage of the space station, Glover's history-making stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, and preparing for missions from the Moon to Mars.

Victor Glover is a long-duration crew member on the International Space Station. He served as the Crew Dragon pilot and second-in-command for NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission. Glover is responsible for spacecraft systems and performance.

Selected as an astronaut in 2013, the California native holds a Bachelor of Science degree in general engineering from California Polytechnic State University, a Master of Science degree in flight test engineering and a master's degree military operational art and science from Air University, and a Master of Science degree in systems engineering from Naval Postgraduate School. Glover is a naval aviator and was a test pilot in the F/A-18 Hornet, Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler aircraft. Follow Glover on Twitter and Instagram.

For more than 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. As a global endeavor, 242 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 3,000 research and educational investigations from researchers in 108 countries and areas. The space station remains the springboard to America's Moon to Mars exploration approach, including Artemis missions to the Moon to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.

For more information about the International Space Station, its research, and its crew, please visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/station

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vice-president-kamala-harris-calls-nasa-astronaut-victor-glover-301236864.html

SOURCE NASA