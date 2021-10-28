Vicarious Surgical To Present At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced that...

Vicarious Surgical Inc. ("Vicarious Surgical" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as both cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced that management will participate in the Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 11 th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will participate in virtual investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible to the public on the Company's website at https://www.vicarioussurgical.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The Company's novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company's technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA, and Vicarious Surgical believes the Vicarious System is the first surgical robot to receive this designation from the FDA. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates, Vinod Khosla's Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang's E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

