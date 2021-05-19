VIBRANT Marketing Bolsters Senior Leadership And Expertise Through Appointment Of New VP And Partner: Charles Brouillet

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - One of North America's leading commercial marketing agencies, VIBRANT Marketing, is doubling up with a new power source to their team, VP and Partner Charles Brouillet. A proven high-performance leader within the commercial drink industry, Charles is also the brother of President Eric Brouillet. "We're happy to have Charles join the company; his expertise is a tremendous asset to our existing client base and through his leadership we will amplify our outsourced sales services along with our brand marketing offerings." says Eric.

With more than 18 years of expertise, Charles' ingenuity served him well in the beverage industry, having previously worked on various iconic brands. Most recently he was Sr. Director at Drinkworks, where he helped redefine how consumers enjoy bar-quality cocktails, brews, and ciders at home. Charles was an instrumental force in this innovative venture between Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Dr. Pepper for the US launch. A specialist in trade marketing, sales, and consumer experience, he also led the successful expansion in the UK market. Prior to his role at Drinkworks, Charles was the Director of Experiential and Education at The High End, a division of Anheuser-Busch InBev USA, managing the craft and import portfolio. In Charles' new role at VIBRANT, he will be the touchpoint for all aspects of client service, day-to-day management, and business development. His leadership will help spearhead and support the growth of the company.

About VIBRANT Marketing Inc.Proudly Canadian, VIBRANT is a national commercial marketing firm. Since 2006, the company has been providing a wide range of B2C/B2B marketing services spanning from strategy, creative, experiential, digital, commercial architecture, and sales services. The company works with a network of 120 experts across the country with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. VIBRANT's client list includes Danone, Vidéotron, Sleeman Breweries, Carlsberg, Diageo, National Bank and Beiersdorf. Discover more here: vibrant.marketing

SOURCE VIBRANT Marketing