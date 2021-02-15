Vibrant Health And Farmacy For Life Launch New Collaboration To Address Nutrition Access Disparities In Underserved Communities

NEW YORK and SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Health, creator of award-winning all-natural supplements, and Farmacy for Life, hip-hop's first health food store, today announced a multifaceted collaboration to address the nutrition and wellness disparities that impact underserved communities and communities of color in the United States. The two pioneering Black-owned health and wellness businesses will co-market Vibrance, a new nutritional supplement formulated by Vibrant Health that provides probiotics, key antioxidants, vitamins and minerals for less than $1.15 per serving; and collaborate on community education programs and charitable giving to support Vitamin Angels.

According to a recent report in the New England Journal of Medicine, poor nutrition has surpassed tobacco use as the leading underlying cause of death in the United States today. Studies have documented persistent or worsening nutrition disparities based on race or ethnicity, education, and income level. As a result, Black, Latinx, and Native Americans, not only experience higher rates of obesity and obesity-related chronic diseases (heart disease, diabetes, high-blood pressure) they have also experienced disproportionate infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19. i

Recognizing this stark reality, the owners of Vibrant Health, Ted and Paige Parker and Farmacy for Life founders, hip-hop legend Styles P and Adjua Styles, are rallying the resources of their respective organizations. Together the companies are addressing product access and health and wellness advocacy that emphasizes disease prevention for underserved populations and communities of color.

"We cannot stand idly by and allow the health disparities that affect communities of color to persist," explains Paige Parker, co-President of Vibrant Health. "We have applied our 14 years of product development expertise to formulate, source and introduce an entirely new concept for the supplement industry - an all-natural, plant-based supplement that delivers foundational daily nutrition at a cost per serving less than a typical fast-food value menu item. Considering the fact that in many communities, the value menu is a meal-time go-to, this can only be considered a breakthrough for health and wellness."

"From day one, we have been on a mission to deliver the message to Black and brown communities that knowledge is power and health is wealth," said Styles P, legendary music artist and co-founder of Farmacy for Life. "This collaboration not only gives us a product to put in people's hands and bodies, it also provides a platform for change in our communities. Too many people suffer from too many diseases that can be prevented with more knowledge and access to better nutrition."

INTRODUCING VIBRANCE

Vibrance, the product formulation developed by Vibrant Health, is designed to provide convenient foundational nutrition in an all-natural, plant-based, low-sugar, low-calorie daily supplement. Available in Chocolate Coconut or Orange Pineapple, each serving of Vibrance contains 5.5 grams of organic greens and provides 2.5 billion probiotics, prebiotics, antioxidants and adaptogens for only $1.13 per serving. Vibrance is formulated with only natural, plant-based ingredients like oat grass, barley grass, spinach, broccoli, spirulina, green tea and flaxseed. Mixed with water or into any other beverage, Vibrance contains only 1g of naturally occurring sugar (no added sugar) and only 35 calories.

"This exciting product allows anyone on their journey to more abundant and vibrant health to experience a multitude of benefits in one yummy scoop," said Adjua Styles.

Vibrance is available now online at FarmacyForLife.com and VibrantHealth.com and will be featured at retail in Juices for Life locations in and around New York City. A portion of each sale of Vibrance will support Vitamin Angels, the global non-profit that provides access to vitamins and nutritional supplements to underserved communities in all 50 states - especially pregnant women and children for whom the consequences of poor nutrition are profound and persistent.

ABOUT VIBRANT HEALTHVibrant Health has been leading the way to optimal health since 1992. The company has earned a reputation for prioritizing product quality and ingredient transparency above all. All Vibrant Health products feature full disclosure labels and are formulated with discreet ingredients, instead of proprietary blends. These exacting standards have enabled the company to the most comprehensive, effective formulas on the market. With a total of 38 industry awards, Vibrant Health is considered America's most award-winning supplement brand. For more information, please visit www.vibranthealth.com

ABOUT FARMACY FOR LIFE Farmacy For Life is hip hop's first natural health food store founded by David Styles ( Styles P) of the elite group "T he Lox" and his wife Adjua. Catering to underserved communities around the world, Farmacy for Life provides all-natural, plant based remedies and formulations including healing herbs and oils. For more information, please visit www.FarmacyForLife.com

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

i New England Journal of Medicine, Perspective: COVID-19 and Disparities in Nutrition and Obesity, September 10, 2020, (383;11)

