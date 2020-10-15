Vibes Names Richard Rivera As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Hypergrowth For Mobile Enterprise Technology Pioneer

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibes , the technology pioneer powering the direct-to-consumer mobile engagement revolution, today announced the appointment of Richard Rivera as Chief Revenue Officer. Vibes has tapped Rivera to aggressively expand and accelerate the use of its unique engagement platform among enterprise brands, while helping these customers prepare for an increasingly mobile-centric future.

Mobile has become the primary digital channel for the majority of consumers. According to a recent survey conducted by OneSignal, 72% of businesses have found mobile and web app push notifications to deliver a greater or equal return on investment compared to email, with 44% recording greater returns from mobile. Meanwhile, mobile commerce has accelerated rapidly as a result of Covid-19, and is poised to become a $6.6 trillion business in the US by 2027.

Throughout 2020, Vibes has experienced significant growth and momentum as the market shifts its focus toward developing and nurturing personal relationships with customers via mobile devices. The company is increasingly playing a central role in helping companies ramp up their e-commerce and digital experience strategies by growing and activating their customer bases through multiple mobile touchpoints. Whether through intelligent personalized messaging or dynamic wallet engagement, Vibes' unique marketing technology is proven to deliver significant impact to revenue and customer lifetime value.

Vibes has solidified its position as a leader in several non-retail industries such as financial services, auto and pharmaceutical -- empowering brands to optimize every step of the digital consumer lifecycle through the power of mobile, from acquisition to servicing to loyalty.

"I've worked with enough large global enterprises - across marketing technology to customer experience -- to know that consumer-centricity is the foundation of a great company. My mission is to help brands realize the value of building and nurturing personal consumer relationships, while also optimizing their existing digital marketing strategies. Mobile is the optimizer of digital engagement." said Rivera. "It's rare to find a company with the unquestionable validation Vibes has across multiple verticals and the analyst community. My passion and expertise is in driving hypergrowth for a market at its tipping point. Mobile engagement and Vibes are at an inflection point and will disrupt and win."

Over the past two decades Rivera has established a significant track record of success building and scaling multiple disruptive technologies and cloud-based SaaS businesses. Recently, he has held prominent revenue-generating roles at firms such as Medallia, Monetate, Dialpad, Fuze and Bladelogic. During Rivera's tenure, these tech companies have seen 200%+ average revenue spikes during their early to mid-stage growth phases.

Most recently Rivera served as CRO for Monetate, helping steer the company toward a sale that tripled its value, as well as being a key growth leader in Medallia's rise to a $4 Billion IPO in 2019.

"As one of the first tech innovators in the mobile space, we've built two decades of expertise across many digital engagement verticals," said Vibes CEO Jack Philbin. "We're excited to see the recent market growth from our competitors and partners. We are the leader in understanding and governing of messaging compliance and delivering intelligent engagement. It's our time to move aggressively and we are thrilled to welcome Richard to Vibes. He is a seasoned go-to-market leader who knows our space and has gone big and won multiple times."

About Vibes Vibes helps companies like Ralph Lauren, Allstate, Home Depot, Ford, Sephora, Lane Bryant, Discovery, and Dick's Sporting Goods to grow and activate consumer relationships with thoughtful, relevant, high volume and global-scale mobile engagement from text to wallet. The company's software platform enables marketers and customer loyalty professionals to connect with consumers using a unified native platform of SMS, MMS, dynamic wallet, mobile push notifications, app inbox and performance analytics, to become the backbone for these brands' overall digital engagement strategies. Gartner recognized Vibes as a Leader in its 2019 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

