VIAVI Announces Date For Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2021 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (VIAV) - Get Report Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results for the period ended July 3, 2021, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PDT/ 4:30pm EDT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:Toll-Free: 833-968-1971International: 647-689-6643Conference ID: 7064257

Replay of the call: Dial-In: 416-621-4642Toll-Free: 800-585-8367Conference ID: 7064257Start date: August 12, 2021 4:30pm PDTEnd date: August 19, 2021 8:59pm PDT

About VIAVI SolutionsVIAVI (VIAV) - Get Report is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

