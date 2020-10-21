Viasat Introduces Feature-Rich, High-Quality Satellite-Based Internet Phone Service For Small And Medium Businesses

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the availability of Viasat Business Voice - a new cloud-based phone service optimized to work over Viasat's high-speed, high-quality satellite network. When combined with the Company's advanced Business Internet and Business Hotspots, Viasat Business Voice will provide small and medium businesses (SMBs) with enterprise-grade tools enabling them to do business anywhere, even in the hardest-to-reach locations.

According to FinancesOnline, the cost-savings of switching from a landline phone service to a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) system are significant and range from 30% to 75% across monthly bill, local calls and operational costs. The Viasat Business Voice service now offers SMB customers an opportunity to maximize operational efficiencies and reduce costs.

Viasat Business Voice offers best-in-class VoIP features and capabilities including: up to four-lines of voice (including one desktop phone for each line); a mobile-dialing app with follow-me capabilities that allows users to answer calls made to their business phone number on any cell or internet connection when away from the office; network prioritization for reliable and clear connections; unlimited local number calling (U.S., Mexico and Canada); number portability; and traditional business phone features: three-way calling, call transfer, call forwarding, call waiting, directory listing, caller ID, voicemail and do-not-disturb.

"Businesses like restaurants, boutiques, professional and personal services, public administration, construction and more no longer need to settle for traditional, expensive landline phone service or unreliable cell coverage to scale business communications," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "Viasat is committed to bringing enterprise-quality communication services to SMB customers where cable and fiber are unable to provide service. Our new Business Voice service is another example of how our satellite-based connectivity is helping businesses remain competitive by adopting the latest technologies no matter where they are located."

Viasat Business Voice is available today. For more information please visit: voice.viasatbusiness.com.

