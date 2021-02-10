Viant Technology Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share.

Viant Technology is offering 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock in the offering. Existing stockholders of Viant Technology have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DSP." The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or UBS Investment Bank, Attn: Prospectus Department, 25 th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by calling 1-888-827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viant

Viant ® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising across most channels. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic ®, provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Source: Viant Technology

