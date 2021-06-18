Viamonte At Walnut Creek Receives Coveted PCBC Gold Nugget Grand Award For Best Senior Community

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, Sequoia Living has been honored by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) with a Gold Nugget Design award for Viamonte at Walnut Creek.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, Sequoia Living has been honored by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) with a Gold Nugget Design award for Viamonte at Walnut Creek. The award recognizes extraordinary design for a senior community— and for those who call Viamonte home, the award comes as no surprise.

Viamonte received the prestigious Grand Award, which was selected from hundreds of entrants from across the country and four finalists in the category of Best Age-Qualified Senior Living Community.

"The Gold Nugget award just confirms what we already knew," said Dave Latina, Chief Officer, Business Development for Sequoia Living. "Viamonte was designed to break the mold of senior living and we succeeded in every way possible."

When Sequoia Living set out to design Viamonte, they decided to look at every detail to see what could be improved upon.

"We wanted to start this process fresh - first by talking to potential future residents and really understanding what it was they wanted in a community, and then apply those wants and aspirations to the design," said Latina. "While amenities and services are often front and center on the minds of discerning boomers, we also found that aesthetics were just as important."

With that understanding, Sequoia Living partnered with HKIT Architects and Studio Six 5 and set to work reimagining senior living. The result was a world-class community that often feels more like a high-end resort than a Life-Plan community. Every detail was considered, from the materials used in construction to arranging the buildings on the site so that a 100+ year old legacy oak tree on the property became a central focal point. Common areas were designed to be bright, light filled passageways leading to unexpected attractions, including the $1.5 million curated art collection on display throughout the community.

"This unique senior community was designed to be comprehensive in its approach to the continuum of care," said John Frando, HKIT Principal Architect. "The design of Viamonte promotes community by being fully integrated into the surrounding mixed-use development (The Orchards), allows for aging-in-place where services and care are brought to residents in their homes, and is designed with an elegant, warm, contemporary look."

"We are thrilled that Viamonte has been recognized with this prestigious award," said Melody Mitchell, Executive Director of Viamonte at Walnut Creek. "What started as a bold new vision for senior living has blossomed into a thriving, vibrant community of residents and friends."

For more information on Viamonte at Walnut Creek, or to schedule a personalized tour of the community, visit viamonteliving.org, or call 925-621-6600.

Contact Marcus Young @ 312543@email4pr.com Direct: 415-505-2524

