ViacomCBS Unveils Unified Podcast Slate With Inaugural Participation At IAB Podcast Upfront 2020
ViacomCBS today announced a unified podcast slate during its first-ever IAB Podcast Upfront presentation, where the company unveiled a comprehensive list of new premium originals and renewed fan-favorites from Awesomeness, CBS News, CBS Sports Digital, CNET, ComicBook, GameSpot, Giant Bomb, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, PopCulture, SHOWTIME Sports, Star Trek, TechRepublic, ZDNet and VH1.
"Powered by an expansive portfolio of leading brands and iconic IP, ViacomCBS is accelerating its fortified momentum in the podcasting space," said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, Head of Operations and Chief Marketing Officer for ViacomCBS Digital. "With a robust slate of new and returning series, we are building from an incredible foundation to super serve our global audiences wherever they choose to listen."
New additions to the ViacomCBS podcast slate include: All Things Covered with Bryant McFaddenfrom CBS Sports Digital; SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch, an Avatar / Korra Airbender Universepodcast and a PAW Patrolpodcast from Nickelodeon; an upcoming Catfishpodcast from MTV in partnership with Wondery.
ViacomCBS also announced the continuation of the following renowned podcasts: Fantasy Football Today, Nothing Personal with David Samson, The First Cut, Cover 3, Pick Six, Fantasy Baseball Today, Eye on College Basketballand 40 dedicated 247Sportsteam and recruiting podcasts from CBS Sports Digital; The Daily Show: Ears Editionfrom Comedy Central; Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue, Listen Out Loud with The Loud Houseand The Casagrandes Familia Soundsfrom Nickelodeon; All the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson, Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub and Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbellfrom SHOWTIME Sports.
Today's presentation follows a three-year deal announced yesterday between iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth brands — a portfolio comprised of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo — to create dozens of original podcasts that cater to every demographic and age group through diverse and inclusive audio offerings. Initial series from the partnership will include correspondent driven expansions of The Daily Show with Trevor Noahand Yo! MTV Raps.
The full list of new and returning ViacomCBS podcasts include the following series.
Awesomeness
- Twin My Heart
CBS News
- CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
- CBS This Morning
- Face the Nation
- Sunday Morning
- The Takeout
- Weekly Roundup
- 48 Hours
- 60 Minutes
CBS Sports Digital
- All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden
- Cover 3
- Eye on College Basketball
- Fantasy Baseball Today
- Fantasy Football Today
- Fantasy Football Today in 5
- Nothing Personal with David Samson
- Pick Six
- The First Cut
- Barton & Bud (247Sports)
- Bucknuts Morning 5 (247Sports)
- On the Bench: An FSU Football Podcast (247Sports)
- The College Football Daily (247Sports)
- The Late Kick with Josh Pate (247Sports)
- The Michigan Insider (247Sports)
CNET
- I'm So Obsessed
- Making Space: The Female Frontier
- Tech News Now
- The Cheapskate Show
- The Daily Charge
Comedy Central
- Every Day Decision with Jo Firestone
- The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition
- The Daily Show Podcast Universe
- Stand-Up with Tom Thakkar
ComicBook
- A Wild Podcast Has Appeared!
- ComicBook Nation
GameSpot
- GameSpot After Dark
- Wrestle Buddies
Giant Bomb
- The Giant Beastcast
- Giant Bombcast
MTV
- Catfish (Title TBC)
- Yo! MTV Raps
Nickelodeon
- Avatar / Korra Airbender Universe
- Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue
- Listen Out Loud with The Loud House
- Nickelodeon Animation Podcast
- Nick Throwback (Title TBC)
- PAW Patrol Podcast (Title TBC)
- SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch
- The Casagrandes Familia Sounds
PopCulture
- GroupChat
SHOWTIME Sports
- All the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson
- Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub
- Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas & Brian Campbell
- Showtime Boxing
- 4th and Forever
Star Trek
- Star Trek: The Pod Directive
VH1
- VH100
TechRepublic
- TechRepublic's Dynamic Developer with Bill Detwiler
- TechRepublic Top 5
ZDNet
- Jason Squared: Two Nerds Talk Tech
- The Tonya Hall Innovation Show
- ZDNet Security update
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.
For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005101/en/