ViacomCBS Unveils Unified Podcast Slate With Inaugural Participation At IAB Podcast Upfront 2020

ViacomCBS today announced a unified podcast slate during its first-ever IAB Podcast Upfront presentation, where the company unveiled a comprehensive list of new premium originals and renewed fan-favorites from Awesomeness, CBS News, CBS Sports Digital, CNET, ComicBook, GameSpot, Giant Bomb, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, PopCulture, SHOWTIME Sports, Star Trek, TechRepublic, ZDNet and VH1.

"Powered by an expansive portfolio of leading brands and iconic IP, ViacomCBS is accelerating its fortified momentum in the podcasting space," said Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, Head of Operations and Chief Marketing Officer for ViacomCBS Digital. "With a robust slate of new and returning series, we are building from an incredible foundation to super serve our global audiences wherever they choose to listen."

New additions to the ViacomCBS podcast slate include: All Things Covered with Bryant McFaddenfrom CBS Sports Digital; SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch, an Avatar / Korra Airbender Universepodcast and a PAW Patrolpodcast from Nickelodeon; an upcoming Catfishpodcast from MTV in partnership with Wondery.

ViacomCBS also announced the continuation of the following renowned podcasts: Fantasy Football Today, Nothing Personal with David Samson, The First Cut, Cover 3, Pick Six, Fantasy Baseball Today, Eye on College Basketballand 40 dedicated 247Sportsteam and recruiting podcasts from CBS Sports Digital; The Daily Show: Ears Editionfrom Comedy Central; Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue, Listen Out Loud with The Loud Houseand The Casagrandes Familia Soundsfrom Nickelodeon; All the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson, Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub and Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbellfrom SHOWTIME Sports.

Today's presentation follows a three-year deal announced yesterday between iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS' Entertainment & Youth brands — a portfolio comprised of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo — to create dozens of original podcasts that cater to every demographic and age group through diverse and inclusive audio offerings. Initial series from the partnership will include correspondent driven expansions of The Daily Show with Trevor Noahand Yo! MTV Raps.

The full list of new and returning ViacomCBS podcasts include the following series.

Awesomeness

Twin My Heart

CBS News

CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell

CBS This Morning

Face the Nation

Sunday Morning

The Takeout

Weekly Roundup

48 Hours

60 Minutes

CBS Sports Digital

All Things Covered with Bryant McFadden

Cover 3

Eye on College Basketball

Fantasy Baseball Today

Fantasy Football Today

Fantasy Football Today in 5

Nothing Personal with David Samson

Pick Six

The First Cut

Barton & Bud (247Sports)

Bucknuts Morning 5 (247Sports)

On the Bench: An FSU Football Podcast (247Sports)

The College Football Daily (247Sports)

The Late Kick with Josh Pate (247Sports)

The Michigan Insider (247Sports)

CNET

I'm So Obsessed

Making Space: The Female Frontier

Tech News Now

The Cheapskate Show

The Daily Charge

Comedy Central

Every Day Decision with Jo Firestone

The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition

The Daily Show Podcast Universe

Stand-Up with Tom Thakkar

ComicBook

A Wild Podcast Has Appeared!

ComicBook Nation

GameSpot

GameSpot After Dark

Wrestle Buddies

Giant Bomb

The Giant Beastcast

Giant Bombcast

MTV

Catfish (Title TBC)

Yo! MTV Raps

Nickelodeon

Avatar / Korra Airbender Universe

Blue's Clues & You: Story Time with Josh & Blue

Listen Out Loud with The Loud House

Nickelodeon Animation Podcast

Nick Throwback (Title TBC)

PAW Patrol Podcast (Title TBC)

SpongeBob BingePants: The Rewatch

The Casagrandes Familia Sounds

PopCulture

GroupChat

SHOWTIME Sports

All the Smoke with Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson

Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub

Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas & Brian Campbell

Showtime Boxing

4th and Forever

Star Trek

Star Trek: The Pod Directive

VH1

VH100

TechRepublic

TechRepublic's Dynamic Developer with Bill Detwiler

TechRepublic Top 5

ZDNet

Jason Squared: Two Nerds Talk Tech

The Tonya Hall Innovation Show

ZDNet Security update

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

