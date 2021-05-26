ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.5493 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

