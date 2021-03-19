ViacomCBS And MTV Entertainment Group Sign Raedio To Multi-year Partnership Deal To Provide Library Access And Original Music

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group today announced a multi-year partnership with Raedio, led by President Benoni Tagoe, allowing the audio-everywhere company to provide the global entertainment and content company with library catalogue access and...

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group today announced a multi-year partnership with Raedio, led by President Benoni Tagoe, allowing the audio-everywhere company to provide the global entertainment and content company with library catalogue access and original music for the affiliated brands across its portfolio. The deal will kick off with the MTV Entertainment Group, under President Chris McCarthy, including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central and CMT, with plans to expand across additional brands under ViacomCBS, including Showtime, BET, Nick and more.

"We are thrilled about this unique collaboration with Raedio that not only will connect our audiences to fresh new music and voices but also create opportunities for up and coming artists," said Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events.

"At its core, Raedio is an audio-everywhere company that prides itself on not only reaching audiences across multiple mediums including film, television and podcasts, but also providing emerging artists with an opportunity to have their voices heard" said Tagoe, President of Raedio. "We're excited to launch this partnership, which will give untapped talent an opportunity to have their work featured across the ViacomCBS portfolio. This relationship has been a natural progression as Raedio continues to cement itself as a dynamic leader in the music industry."

Through the partnership, ViacomCBS will have access to Raedio's bespoke library, run by Vice President of Music Supervision & Library, Phillippe Pierre, which features an array of musical genres from hip-hop to classical, pop to hybrid score, nostalgic R&B, Latin trap — and everything in-between.

ViacomCBS will also partner with Raedio to host writing camps to create original music for their programming. In addition, Raedio will music supervise various installments across VH1's Love & Hip Hop franchise, which is set to kick off later this year.

ABOUT RAEDIO

Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond. Raedio also provides music supervision services for multiple television projects at STARZ, HBO, Netflix, HULU and more, as well as feature films. The Raedio team also institutes 360-degree integration by way of partnerships with Kobalt for publishing.

ABOUT MTV ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

MTV Entertainment Group is comprised of nine brands - MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land, Logo as well as MTV Entertainment Studios, which creates unique and relevant content for the Group's portfolio as well as third-party and streaming platforms, and MTV Documentary Films. Housing all original content under one umbrella, MTV Entertainment embodies the original youthful spirit of MTV - pioneering, unconventional by nature, constantly curious and re-mixing things to make something new and even more interesting.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

