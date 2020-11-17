ViaClean Technologies & PureShield File Suit Against Novalent, Ltd., & Inhold, LLC For Breach Of Contract, Fraud, Unfair Competition And Deceptive Trade Practices

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets proprietary and environmentally responsible antimicrobial solutions that protect surfaces, and its subsidiary PureShield, today announced that they have filed a lawsuit against Novalent, Ltd., and Inhold, LLC seeking a judgment confirming that ViaClean/PureShield is the exclusive owner of ten United States patents covering groundbreaking water-stable organosilane antimicrobial coatings that attach to the surface of various materials and inhibit and prevent the growth of bacteria*, mold, mildew, fungi and algae on the surface of those materials. The announcement was made today by Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies.

In addition to monetary damages for fraud, unfair and deceptive trade practices, and tortious interference with existing and prospective business relations, the lawsuit, filed by the international law firm Crowell & Moring LLP, with lead counsel Brian Paul Gearing, Ph.D., in the United States District Court For The Middle District of North Carolina, seeks to permanently enjoin and restrain Novalent/Inhold from continuing to perpetuate its fraud and unfair competition against ViaClean and PureShield. Any third parties that manufacture, distribute or sell infringing products based on Novalent/Inhold's compositions, or any other competitor's compositions, will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible by ViaClean and PureShield.

The lawsuit also asserts that Novalent/Inhold misrepresented that they have the exclusive rights to the ViaClean/PureShield patents and intentionally induced third parties not to do business with ViaClean/PureShield as well as colluded and conspired with Allied BioScience, Inc., to circumvent, undermine and vitiate the intellectual property rights and patents of ViaClean and PureShield. On September 29, 2020, ViaClean and PureShield instituted an action against Allied BioScience, with respect to its SurfaceWise products, for knowingly and intentionally infringing upon the intellectual property rights of ViaClean/PureShield, as well as engaging in unfair competition, false advertising and tortious interference with the business of ViaClean/PureShield.

Said Mr. Young, "We are prepared and committed to do everything required to enforce, protect and defend our intellectual property rights, including taking appropriate legal action against third parties that distribute, sell or purchase products that infringe upon our intellectual property rights. I am totally confident that the courts will find in our favor and that we will prevail in these actions."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that disinfect surfaces and provides persistent and continuous long-term antimicrobial protection against bacteria*, mold, mildew, fungi and algae for up to 90 days. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ RTU ( https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of *odor and stain causing bacteria, algae fungi, mildew and mold.

ViaClean's EPA-registered products are being utilized in numerous public environments, including medical facilities, schools, households, transportation, aviation, automotive interiors, marine vessels, commercial facilities, hospitality, fitness centers and correctional facilities. Unlike conventional cleaning products, the BIOPROTECTUs™ System products do not contain bleach, are non-leaching, non-migrating and can be applied to a wide variety of porous and non-porous surfaces.

For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECTUs™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria*, fungi and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website ( www.bioprotect.us).

