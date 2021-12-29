VIA Optronics AG Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") held virtually on December 29, 2021. As of the date of the AGM, the Company had six shareholders of record holding non-par value registered shares.

At the AGM, VIA's statutory financial statements for the 2020 financial year ended December 31, 2020, that were audited and approved by the supervisory board were presented to the shareholders. The Company confirmed that for financial year 2020, the following subsidiaries of the Company paid corporate tax:

VIA optronics GmbH, Germany

VIA optronics LLC, USA

VIA optronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., China

VTS-Touchsensor Co., Ltd., Japan

VIA optronics (Taiwan) Ltd., Taiwan

Of these, VIA optronics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., China; VTS-Touchsensor Co., Ltd., Japan; and VIA optronics (Taiwan) Ltd., Taiwan generated profit for financial year 2020.

In addition, the following items were approved by the shareholders:

Granting discharge to the members of the Company's management board (the "Management Board") and the members of the Company's supervisory board (the "Supervisory Board") in office in the 2020 financial year for their service in the 2020 financial year.

Appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH as auditor of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") consolidated financial statements and the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

Appointing two new members to the Supervisory Board, Mr. Shuji Aruga and Mr. Arthur R. Tan, following the resignation of Mr. Diosdado Banatao and Mr. Jerome Tan from the Supervisory Board as of the date of the AGM.

The presentation given at the AGM and the voting results of the AGM are available at https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Further information on the Company can be found in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Report"), which the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA's Investor Relations website, https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/financial-and-filings/annual-reports/default.aspx. A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by contacting the investor relations team via the information provided below.

