Vheda Health, Saving Money For Health Insurers And Employer Groups, Certified As National Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)

COLUMBIA, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a member first, remote patient monitoring company dedicated to humanizing healthcare, through technology today announced it has received national certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

Companies seeking MBE certification must complete a rigorous evaluation process. "Receiving this certification is an honor, representing a major milestone in Vheda Health's continuing commitment to saving money for health plans and employer groups with high-risk populations," Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. "During the COVID pandemic, health plans and major employers decreased their healthcare costs by more than 41% with the Vheda Health solution. And after the pandemic, organizations will have to continue demonstrating to their states, CMS, and investors how they are partnering with diverse suppliers that are decreasing medical costs using innovative, healthcare technology and services."

"We are very pleased that Vheda Health made the decision to secure their certification and join our vast network of well-established minority business owners. For nearly 50 years, our organization has provided MBE's with access to global corporations, opportunities to expand their capabilities and network with other MBE's. Most importantly, we are elated to assist and support Vheda Health in their journey as a certified MBE and look forward to watching them scale and grow," states Sharon R. Pinder, President and CEO of The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council.

Medicaid and Medicare health plans across the United States, often the recipient of state funds, are required under state statute to partner with companies having the MBE designation, as a way of creating a continuous and valuable supply chain. Employer groups across the nation are similarly incentivized to partner with certified MBEs as a means of expanding diversity and the reach of their services. Vheda Health's goals are simple - save health insurers and employer groups money by empowering high-risk populations with chronic conditions to follow their care plans.

About Vheda Health Vheda Health is a member first, remote patient monitoring company dedicated to humanizing healthcare, through technology. Through 24x7 remote monitoring and live outreach, we decrease medical claims cost an average of $15,000 per member per year by empowering members to be in compliance with their care plan. For more information, please visit https://www.vheda.com/ .

About The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the nation's industry-standard minority business advocacy organization with 23 Councils nationwide. The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland services the Greater Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the District of Columbia. CRMSDC provides minority business enterprises (MBE's) access to national corporations, an opportunity to expand their capabilities and opportunities to connect with our vast network of MBE's corporate partners, federal, state and local agencies. For more information, please visit www.crmsdc.org

