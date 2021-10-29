VH1 offers fans its first-ever "Naughty or Nice" holiday season with new movies from executive producers Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, World of Wonder's Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, and Kim Fields.

VH1 offers fans its first-ever "Naughty or Nice" holiday season with new movies from executive producers Eva Longoria, Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, World of Wonder's Randy Barbatoand Fenton Bailey,and Kim Fields.The lineup kicks off on Monday, November 29th with Adventures in Christmasing, followed by The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, Hip Hop Family Christmas, Let's Get Merried and Miracles Across 125th Street.

"With our 'Naughty or Nice' film slate, VH1 is reimagining the holidays with modern, fresh takes," says Nina L. Diaz, CCO/President of Content for MTV Entertainment Group. "Working together with Eva, Jamie, Kim, Nick as well as our long-standing partners Randy and Fenton has truly been a gift that keeps on giving."

Additional details below:

Adventures In Christmasing

Premiere date: Monday, November 29 at 9PM ET/PT

Synopsis: Parker Baldwin, a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with superstar adventurer & television survivalist Finn Holt for a holiday television event. The two butt heads until they find themselves stranded together in the wild with no food, unreliable shelter and no form of communication. Unexpectedly impacting each other, they come to realize life is the greatest adventure.

Parker Baldwin, a highly successful and meticulous talk show host who plans everything to a T, finds her Christmas plans upended when her network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with superstar adventurer & television survivalist Finn Holt for a holiday television event. The two butt heads until they find themselves stranded together in the wild with no food, unreliable shelter and no form of communication. Unexpectedly impacting each other, they come to realize life is the greatest adventure. Story By: Kim Fields & Rhonda Baraka

Kim Fields & Rhonda Baraka Writer: Rhonda Baraka

Rhonda Baraka Director: Troy A. Scott

Troy A. Scott Starring: Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille, Jonathan Silverman

Executive Producer: Kim Fields, Art Rutter and Timothy Johnson; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt and Janee Dabney

Kim Fields, Art Rutter and Timothy Johnson; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt and Janee Dabney Executive in Charge of Production: Donny Hugo Herran

Donny Hugo Herran Production: MTV Entertainment Studios, Johnson Production Group, K-Lab Studios

MTV Entertainment Studios, Johnson Production Group, K-Lab Studios Quote:"I'm thrilled to bring all my naughty and nice to lead the charge for this epic creative moment for the iconic VH1," says Kim Fields. " Adventures in Christmasing is as fantastically unexpected and unique as this fire VH1 and MTV Entertainment Group is making for a wickedly cozy holiday season."

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

Premiere date: Thursday, December 2 at 9PM ET/PT

Synopsis: In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes "Winter Ball" competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah!

In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes "Winter Ball" competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah! Writers: Connor Wright and Christina Friel

Connor Wright and Christina Friel Director: Don Scardino

Don Scardino Starring: RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan Sport, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop , Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Kim Petras, Charo, Anna Maria Horsford

, Executive Producer: Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Don Scardino; Nina L. Diaz, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Samantha Schles, Marcia Lansdown and Janee Dabney

Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Don Scardino; Nina L. Diaz, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Samantha Schles, Marcia Lansdown and Janee Dabney Executive in Charge of Production: Donny Hugo Herran

Donny Hugo Herran Production: MTV Entertainment Studios, World of Wonder

MTV Entertainment Studios, World of Wonder Quote:"There are 1000 Christmas movies this year, but only one with DRAG QUEENS! Christmas will never be the same!" says Randy Barbato, World of Wonder

Hip Hop Family Christmas

Premiere date: Monday, December 6 at 9PM ET/PT

Synopsis: Hip-Hop's most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image.

Hip-Hop's most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image. Director: Greg Carter

Greg Carter Writers: Greg Carter, Aydrea Walden, Saeed Crumpler and Datari Turner

Greg Carter, Aydrea Walden, Saeed Crumpler and Datari Turner Starring: Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Billy Sorrells, Jonathan Kite, B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, Niatia 'Lil Mama' Kirkland, Vena E., Vanessa Simmons and Tank

Executive Producers: Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Greg Carter; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Mychael Chinn, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney

Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Greg Carter; Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Mychael Chinn, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney Executive in Charge of Production: Donny Hugo Herran, Carlos Lugo

Donny Hugo Herran, Carlos Lugo Production: MTV Entertainment Studios, Foxxhole, Nexus Films

MTV Entertainment Studios, Foxxhole, Nexus Films Quote:"Jamie and I are thrilled to be in partnership with MTV Entertainment Group to continue our mission in telling diverse stories and supporting BIPOC creatives in front and behind the camera," said Datari Turner, Jamie Foxx's producing partner.

Let's Get Merried

Premiere date: Monday, December 13 at 9PM ET/PT

Synopsis: A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first... drinks!

A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hard-partying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first... drinks! Writer: Sasha Perl-Raver

Sasha Perl-Raver Director: Veronica Rodriguez

Veronica Rodriguez Starring: Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power, Savannah Basley

Executive Producers: Eva Longoria, Adriana Martinez Barron and Ben Spector; Lance Samuels, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Andrew Lutin, Trevor Rose and Marcia Lansdown

Eva Longoria, Adriana Martinez Barron and Ben Spector; Lance Samuels, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Andrew Lutin, Trevor Rose and Marcia Lansdown Executive in Charge of Production: Donny Hugo Herran, Carlos Lugo

Donny Hugo Herran, Carlos Lugo Production: MTV Entertainment Studios, UnbeliEVAble Ent, Blue Ice Pictures

MTV Entertainment Studios, UnbeliEVAble Ent, Blue Ice Pictures Quote:"From its inception, the UnbeliEVAble team and I have championed and uplifted fresh, diverse voices both in front and behind the camera, and to have ViacomCBS as a partner in this mission is very exciting," says Eva Longoria, CEO UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. "I'm so proud to see our first project come to life with a diverse cast and first time Latina director Veronica Rodriguez in the driver's seat."

Miracles Across 125th Street

Premiere date: Monday, December 20 at 9PM ET/PT

Synopsis: After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper returns to his family's church to confront his past on Christmas Eve.

After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper returns to his family's church to confront his past on Christmas Eve. Writer/Director: Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Starring: Nick Cannon, Lil Kim, Chrisette Michele, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tommy Davidson, Bruce Church aka "Bruce Bruce," Luenell Campbell aka "Luenell," Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard, Akon, Cameron J. Wright, Vena "Pretty Vee" Excell, Marsha Warfield, Ashley Adair, Bobb'e J. Thompson, Santwon McCray, Airean Josiah aka AJ Boogie, Jarun Jones aka YM, Connor Finnerty, Golden Cannon, AJ Bernard, Destiny Renee Boyd, Cosme Flores, Rahja Fuller, Todrick Hall, DC Young Fly, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley and Teyana Taylor

Executive Producer: Nick Cannon, Michael Goldman; Benjamin Sumpter, Mike Elliott, Joe Genier; Nina L. Diaz, Donny Hugo Herran, Dara Cook, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney

Nick Cannon, Michael Goldman; Benjamin Sumpter, Mike Elliott, Joe Genier; Nina L. Diaz, Donny Hugo Herran, Dara Cook, Trevor Rose and Janee Dabney Executive in Charge of Production: Carlos Lugo

Carlos Lugo Production: MTV Entertainment Studios, Ncredible Entertainment, Capital Arts

MTV Entertainment Studios, Ncredible Entertainment, Capital Arts Quote:"I'm excited to bring all the uplifting elements of gospel, hip-hop and comedy together with such an inspiring and talented cast," says Nick Cannon, NCredible Entertainment.

MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group reaches over 1.4 billion young people around the world across streaming, social and linear platforms in 180 countries and with more than 725 million social followers - making it one of the preeminent youth media companies in the world. Connecting with its audiences through nine iconic brands including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Net and TV Land, MTV Entertainment Studios produces award-winning series, movies and documentary films.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005530/en/