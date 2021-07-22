Vevan Expands Plant-Based Line With Marinated Cheeses

MONTFORT, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For dairy consumers, there are dozens of products designed for every eating occasion imaginable, from casual snacking to entertaining and everything in between. Few, if any, cater to plant-based eaters, but Vevan Foods is changing that reality one product innovation at a time. Vevan, the maker of Snax dairy-free cheese, dried fruit and nut snack packs, is adding to its line of plant-based cheeses the perfect entertaining option: Marinated Mozza-Bites.

New Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites take the artisan plant-based cheese experience to a new level with bite-size cubes of creamy dairy-free Mozza marinated in an aromatic blend of herbed oil and spices. Marinated Mozza-Bites make entertaining effortless as a flavorful addition to charcuterie boards, margherita skewers or cracker pairings. They're also delicious when added to salads or pasta dishes, or even as a quick indulgent snack.

With this latest extension of its dairy-free line, Vevan is filling a gap in product innovation where plant-based consumers are often left out or left behind.

"Over the last few years, the demand for vegan options has accelerated and we're proud to expand our dairy-free cheese options to provide more variety to consumers for their entertaining needs," said Keith Schuman, Business Unit Lead for Vevan Foods. "Marinated Mozza-Bites are the latest example of how we're branching out and continually exploring new ways to be more inclusive of plant-based and flexitarian eaters, without sacrificing on taste and texture."

Offered in two varieties, Marinated Mozza-Bites will come packaged in 8.5-ounce cups. Individual units are expected to retail between $5.99 to $7.49, dependent on retailer.

Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites: Dairy-free Mozza cubes marinated in a savory, fragrant blend of Italian herbs and oil

Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites Antipasti: Dairy-free Mozza cubes marinated with kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers and Peruvian pearl peppers in an herbed oil blend

Crafted by dairy cheesemakers for the ultimate authenticity, Vevan sets a new standard for dairy-free cheese. In addition to new Vevan Marinated Mozza-Bites and Vevan Snax introduced earlier this year, Vevan is offered in Ched, Mozza and P'Jack varieties in Shred and Melts formats at retailers from coast to coast.

ABOUT VEVAN FOODS

Vevan Foods, a division of Schuman Cheese, combines the best plant-based ingredients with the talent of world-class cheesemakers to create sensational products for dairy-free consumers. Vevan products are vegan certified, allergen-free and manufactured using a responsible, earth-friendly approach. Find Vevan at Sprouts Farmers Market, Stew Leonard's, Giant Food, Ingles Markets and numerous other regional retailers from coast to coast. Learn more at VevanFoods.com.

