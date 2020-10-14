VetsInTech Unveils First-of-a-Kind Virtual Gala Bringing Innovation To Veterans Day During The "New Normal" COVID Times

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced its 6th Annual Veterans Day Gala planned for Friday evening, November 6th,...

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced its 6th Annual Veterans Day Gala planned for Friday evening, November 6th, beginning at 6:00 pm PST. This year, VetsinTech will host a global broadcast to celebrate Veterans Day and its fundraising Gala with a stellar lineup of military and tech leaders studded with celebrity cameos. With its first-of-a-kind virtual Gala, VetsinTech breaks the current mold of people hovering around a laptop on a Friday night - instead, families will be able to watch on their SmartTV and have their meals delivered by UberEats.

A preview of festivities at VetsinTech Virtual Veterans Day Gala includes:

Participating veteran luminaries: Medal of Honor Recipient Captain Florent Groberg , Steve Blank (Creator of Customer Development Methodology underpinning the Lean Startup movement), Dan Streetman (CEO of Tibco), Michael Brown (Director of Defense Innovation Unit), and others.

, (Creator of Customer Development Methodology underpinning the Lean Startup movement), (CEO of Tibco), (Director of Defense Innovation Unit), and others. Cameo celebrity appearances include Snoop Dogg, Jordin Sparks , Kevin O'Leary , Mandy Moore , NE-Yo, Maren Morris , and Brian McKnight Jr. , and more.

, and and more. A competitive, interactive game show "VetsinTech Hollywood Squares: Battle of the Branches" pits different military branches against each other in a friendly trivia contest.

pits different military branches against each other in a friendly trivia contest. A pre-Gala Silent Auction and Live Auction offers fantastic items and unique experiences for participants to bid on for purchase.

and offers fantastic items and unique experiences for participants to bid on for purchase. Football fans can engage in a pre-Gala Fantasy Football SF 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Competition, sponsored by DraftKingswith a special appearance by Roger Craig .

"I'm impressed with how creative VetsinTech was in their approach to this VetsinTech virtual Gala. We're excited to partner with them during this 'very unique' Veterans Day and looking forward to having Uber a member of the VetsinTech coalition for years to come," noted Michael Pett, Head of Military and Veteran Programs at Uber Technologies.

The ongoing COVID crisis has caused VetsinTech to reimagine new online platforms and virtual programs. Scholarship funds raised at the annual Gala enable veterans to take free technology training and utilize employment programs. Veterans offer future employers an unparalleled skillset. Not only do they help companies squarely meet the challenge of diversity hiring, but veterans also bring exceptional discipline, training and adaptability, coupled with a strong work ethic.

"VetsinTech has demonstrated incredible innovation, creating new ways to celebrate military families this Veterans Day in a virtual setting," said Craig Newmark, Founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and a board member of VetsinTech. "Increasingly, tech companies recognize the talent and diversity that veterans provide. We're pleased to see even more companies becoming involved in such a vital cause."

The following technology sponsors have teamed with VetsInTech to celebrate veterans and raise money for their tech education: Craig Newmark Philanthropies, DraftKings, Uber, Salesforce, Elastic, Tibco, Adobe, and BMC.

Interested parties can purchase tickets at http://www.vetsintech.net/gala/ . Companies and organizations interested in VetsinTech Gala sponsor opportunities can still purchase event sponsorships or tickets .

About VetsInTechBased in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

