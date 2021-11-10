VetsInTech Announces Annual Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced the recipients of its annual awards. Each year, VetsinTech recognizes companies that have made the most significant impact on education, employment and entrepreneurship throughout 2021. VetsinTech announced award recipients during a global broadcast of VetsinTech's annual fundraising Gala ( https://vetsintech.co/watch ) that honors Veterans Day.

"We're so thankful for the ongoing commitment and support that our wonderful sponsors and partners give us throughout the year. It's through their support that we're able to meet our goals of helping veterans. 2021 has been another incredible year, but we have a lot more work to be done in improving our ecosystem," noted Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "It's always such a pleasure to spotlight our annual award recipients as they go above and beyond the call of duty to support our current and existing veterans and military spouses."

2021 VETSINTECH AWARD RECIPIENTS

For Education: IBM Z Ecosystem

IBM Z Ecosystem was a standout partner with VetsinTech. Meredith Stowell, Vice President of IBM Z Ecosystem, noted, "On behalf of IBM, thank you so much for this education award! We're excited to work with VetsinTech to get even more Veterans and Military Spouses trained in IBM Z, enterprise, computing, system administration, application development, cyber security data, AI, and so much more. We'll continue to work together through IBM Skills Build and expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities. What an incredible honor. Thank you!"

Employer of the Year: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton took top honors this year as Employer of the Year for opening up an abundance of technical avenues and opportunities that challenge and inspire the veteran community. Laura Schmiegel, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs, said, " Booz Allen is honored to receive the VetsinTech Employer Award. Our critical work in Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering requires hard tech skills as well as the mission knowledge, leadership and collaboration that the military provides. VetsinTech sits at the heart of what we do, and we are impressed with the talented members that make up this organization."

Woman Veteran of the Year: Jennifer JJ Snow, Lieutenant Colonel

After being presented with Women Veteran of the Year, Jennifer JJ Snow, Lieutenant Colonel and CTO of AFWERX Fusion stated, "I'd like to extend a big heartfelt thanks to the VetsinTech team! This is such a tremendous honor. VetsinTech provides an educational pathway that fully supports our veterans as they transition onto their next chapter. Veterans are able to leverage the unique skills they developed during their military service and begin to apply them to a nationwide technology ecosystem. So, not only are they able to use what they've learned and continue to do beyond their military service, but they're still making a positive difference. I'm very much looking forward to becoming part of the VetsinTech team as I transition out in 2022."

For Entrepreneurship: JPMorgan Chase

JP Morgan Chase received an award of recognition for its outstanding support and collaboration with VetsinTech. Upon accepting the award for the company, Mark Elliot, JPMorgan Chase, Head of Military Affairs, stated, "JPMorgan Chase was proud to work with VetsinTech in the pitch contest for Veteran and Military spouses entrepreneurs earlier this year. Supporting our social members as they shift to civilian life should be a top initiative throughout corporate America. We look forward to continuing our relationship with VetsinTech for similar efforts in the future. On behalf of JPMorgan Chase, thank you again for this prestigious honor and for including us this evening."

Now in its 7th year, VetsinTech's annual Gala celebrates and honors Veterans Day. The Gala raises funds for the nonprofit that goes directly toward supporting, growing, and amplifying critical programs that advance tech-focused education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities for current and returning veterans, military spouses, and the veteran community at large. VetsinTech provides a bridge to connect them to the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area and national technology ecosystem.

VetsinTech Gala 2021 Sponsors

Its list of founding and current sponsors reflects some of the biggest companies in the tech industry and the local community. The following sponsors have made VetsInTech's fundraising Gala possible: Adobe Foundation, AT&T, Booz|Allen|Hamilton, Comcast, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Disney, DraftKings, Elastic, JPMorgan Chase, Resilience, TIBCO, and Workday.

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 50,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

Press Contact: Carmen HughesIgnite X 323534@email4pr.com650.453.8553

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vetsintech-announces-annual-award-winners-301421606.html

SOURCE VetsInTech