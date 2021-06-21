VetsinTech And JPMorgan Chase Announce Five Finalists In Tech Startup Pitch Competition

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech (ViT), the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced five veteran, military and spouse-owned startup finalists that are advancing to the final round of its pitch competition event. Hosted by VetsinTech and sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, the winner will be selected from the five advancing companies in the final phase--a live, virtual pitch competition on June 23rd.

The five veteran, military and spouse-owned startups that are advancing are:

AI/ML Technology Solutions Provides hands-on Artificial Intelligence experience for high schoolers, using fun AI projects to prepare students for the future world of AI.

Participation criteria required that businesses be founded by veterans or military spouses and ideally offer a tech solution relevant to financial services, including cybersecurity, AI and machine learning. Companies' diversity, equity and inclusion as well as social impact efforts were also strongly considered. The top winners will receive awards as follows:

1st place prize: $25,000

2nd place prize: $10,000

3rd place prize: $5,000

In addition, select companies will have the opportunity for mentorship from senior leaders across JPMorgan Chase.

The SBA shows veteran-owned businesses comprise 9.1 percent of all U.S. businesses, contribute $1 trillion to the U.S. economy, and employ more than 1 million people. While 45 percent of veterans prefer to start their own business, less than 5 percent actually do.

"Whether you're a service member or spouse, military service demands fortitude, ingenuity and commitment. JPMorgan Chase is proud to sponsor this opportunity for individuals to showcase how they are applying these principles to some of the most innovative tech approaches in the industry today," said Mark Elliott, Global Head of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We look forward to supporting this diverse group of entrepreneurs as they take bold next steps on their business journeys.""We're thrilled to team with JPMorgan Chase on this pitch competition that showcases and awards the most promising veteran and military spouse-owned businesses. Collectively, we're so impressed with the caliber of startups competing in this pitch event. Congratulations to all five finalist companies as the competition was stiff," said Katherine Webster, founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

Over the years, VetsinTech has supported veteran entrepreneurs, equipping them with extensive mentorship and recently launched the VetsinTech S.U.N. Startup Network to support veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs build high growth technology companies. The range of initiatives that VetsinTech provides includes frequent workshops, bootcamps, hackathons, and virtual office hours. This business pitch competition extends the support and numerous initiatives that VetsinTech offers.

RegistrationMedia and the public are invited to the free live event and can register here .

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 50,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

About JPMorgan Chase's commitment to service members and veterans:JPMorgan Chase, a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, has supported our veterans since before World War I. Since establishing the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2011, the firm has hired more than 16,000 veterans; facilitated more than 680,000 veteran hires through the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition; awarded more than 1,050 mortgage-free homes to military families in need; and helped nearly 50,000 participants enroll in Onward to Opportunity, a free career training program of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, which was co-founded and is supported by JPMorgan Chase and Syracuse University. Learn more at: www.jpmorganchase.com/veterans .

