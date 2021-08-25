Vets Pets Moves Into New Free Standing Veterinary Emergency Facility In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, announced the opening of Points East Veterinary Emergency Hospital ("PEVEH") on August 4, 2021.

Formerly Animal Urgent Care of Fayetteville, Points East Veterinary Emergency Hospital moved into a new building and adopted a new name to further unite with its sister hospital in Wilson, NC and to better represent the advanced emergency medicine and critical care provided by the medical team. The new 7,045 square-foot emergency and critical care facility added space and improvements, including a veterinary ICU unit, multiple surgical suites, advanced imaging capabilities, an emergency generator and additional infectious disease control.

"We know every pet emergency is unplanned. Fayetteville and the surrounding areas need access to quality and professional care after-hours," said Brian Schillig, Medical Director at PEVEH. "This new facility helps us deliver the advanced medicine and compassionate care that the community deserves."

To celebrate the opening of the hospital, Vets Pets will hold a ribbon-cutting event along with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 9, with festivities starting at 4:00 pm. The event will feature an outdoor reception at 1731 Convoy Lane in Fayetteville, with food trucks, tours, and more, followed by a ribbon-cutting. Vets Pets representatives, Medical Director Brian Schillig, and other local officials will attend the event.

"We're pumped to be in our new home in a brand new building which better matches the care of our team and our clients love for their animal family," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Our teams worked so hard to get here, and we're excited to share our new state-of-art-facility with clients and the referring veterinary community."

